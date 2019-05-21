

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Evotec SE (EVTCY.PK, EVOTF.PK) said that it agreed to acquire Just Biotherapeutics Inc. based in Seattle, WA, USA for up to US$90 million or about 81 million euros including potential performance-based earn-out components expected within the next three years. The company expects to close the acquisition in the second quarter of 2019.



Just.Bio is a technology company that integrates scientific expertise and technologies for design, development, and manufacturing of biologics. Just.Bio has about 90 employees, mainly scientists, all working at a state-of-the-art discovery, development and manufacturing facility in Seattle, WA, USA.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX