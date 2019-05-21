2019 Kunming International Flower Expo to Blossom in China

KUNMING, China, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 20th Kunming International Flower Expo of China (KIFE), hosted by Reed Exhibitions in partnership with Yunnan Flower Technology Training & Promotion Center, will take place in Kunming from July 12 to 14. This year's event, themed "Live in Colorful Blossoms, Live A Green Future", will be held alongside the China Floriculture Retail Forum and China Home Gardening Expo, showcasing the latest trends and best elements of the global floral industry.

The 50,000 square meter exhibition hall will feature over 500 exhibitors and over 35,000 Chinese and international trade buyers. Featured exhibitors include Lynch Group, Aibida, Vandenberg Roses, and Hasfarm. Cross-industry giants, SF Express and JD.com will also join forces to showcase their logistics and market strategies.

"We have a mission to build the world-class 'Yunnan flora' brand," said Zhang Mu, Deputy Director-General of Agriculture and Rural Bureau of Yunnan Province. "KIFE is a strong platform for the integration of resources and all-around development of the industry as a whole. We are striving to build KIFE into Asia's most recognizable and most influential floral expo in China."

Due to the region's abundant natural resources and favorable environment, Yunnan is described as the 'fertile soil' of China's floral industry. Yunnan's yield of fresh-cut flowers has remained China's top for 25 years in a row, accounting for over 80% of the national market; its major Rose and Boat Orchid pot plant products represent 90% of the domestic market. Yunnan has established its leading position in the Chinese and Asian floral industry.

"As the famous flower capital of China, Yunnan's floral market has developed into the biggest fresh-cut flower trading market in China and even Asia," Zhang Lan, Vice President of Reed Exhibitions said. "For the 2019 expo, Reed Exhibitions will make use of its rich global resources and facilitate stronger partnerships between exhibitors and trade buyers."

KIFE 2019 will also welcome Israel as its featured guest country this year, arranging a series of professional forums and events that share the internationally advanced Israeli planting and cultivation technologies. There will also be a group of Israeli exhibitors showcasing their technologies. Along with spotlighting the Asian floral industry, the exhibition will invite representatives of the Dutch, Ecuadorian and Columbian consulates in China to participate in the forum.

For more information: https://www.kmflowerexpo.com/en-gb.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/888822/Kunming_International_Flower_Expo.jpg