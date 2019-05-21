

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Co. (GM) plans to wind down its Maven car-sharing service in several major North American cities in the next few months, the Wall Street Journal reported.



'We're shifting Maven's offerings to concentrate on markets in which we have the strongest current demand and growth potential,' GM reportedly said.



The Journal reported that Maven, a car-sharing brand launched in 2016 by GM, will end its service in eight of the 17 cities in which it currently operates, including Chicago and Boston. But, Maven will continue to operate in Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Detroit, Toronto and other cities.



The report said that GM neither provided a full list of closures nor the specific reasons why it is ending service in the eight markets.



