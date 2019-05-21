

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Telecom Italia (TIAOF.PK, TI) reported that its first quarter group organic EBITDA declined 2.1 percent to 1.8 billion euros, from the previous year.



Group revenues for the first quarter were 4.5 billion euros, down 2.9% from the prior year. Service revenues were 4.1 billion euros, down 3.0% from the prior year, impacted by Sparkle's decision to close contracts related to low-zero margin International Wholesale services.



The guidance has been confirmed and updated to reflect the adoption of IFRS 9/15/16 accounting standards and the IFRS 16 'After Lease' view.



Organic group service revenues are expected to post low single digit decrease for 2019, while low single digit growth is targeted for both 2020 and 2021.



Organic group EBITDA-AL is expected to decrease low single digit in 2019, while low single digit growth is targeted for both 2020 and 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX