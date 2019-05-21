Her proven experience in the beauty industry, particularly within the L'Oréal Group, will be a key asset in DEINOVE's innovation approach

This appointment underlines the importance of the bioactive compounds and the cosmetics market in the Company's strategy

DEINOVE (Paris:ALDEI) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI), a French biotech company that uses a disruptive approach to develop innovative antibiotics and bio-based active ingredients for cosmetics and nutrition, announced the appointment of Anne ABRIAT-HEMMENDINGER as a member of the Board of Directors.

Anne ABRIAT-HEMMENDINGER has more than 30 years of experience in product development for the beauty industry, for brands with an international outlook. She is highly competent in the development of ingredients for the cosmetic, food, nutrition and wellness industries. She has worked for various prestigious brands, notably within the L'Oréal and Coty Groups where she has led numerous innovation projects. In 2012, she founded The Smell Taste Lab, a consulting company specialized in innovation and marketing for cosmetics, nutrition and well-being. Anne ABRIAT-HEMMENDINGER holds a Master's degree in Organic Chemistry from ESCOM (École Supérieure de Chimie Organique et Minérale).

The Shareholders' Meeting of DEINOVE, held on May 20th, ratified the appointment of Anne ABRIAT-HEMMMENDINGER as a member of the Board of Directors, replacing Mr. Michaël CARLOS. She will hold office for the remainder of her predecessor's term of office, i.e. until the general meeting called to approve the financial statements for the 2019 financial year.

Anne ABRIAT-HEMMENDINGER is a member of the Swiss Women Directors' Circle and APIA Switzerland (Associate Independent Professional Directors).

Anne ABRIAT-HEMMENDINGER said: "I am very interested in DEINOVE's extremely innovative approach to create new active ingredients from the untapped potential of bacteria. I am delighted to put my expertise at the service of the Company's ambitions. "

ABOUT DEINOVE

DEINOVE is a French biotechnology company, a leader in disruptive innovation, which aims to help meet the challenges of antibiotic resistance and the transition to a sustainable production model for the cosmetics and nutrition industries.

DEINOVE has developed a unique and comprehensive expertise in the field of rare bacteria that it can decipher, culture, and optimize to disclose unsuspected possibilities and induce them to produce biobased molecules with activities of interest on an industrial scale. To do so, DEINOVE has been building and documenting since its creation an unparalleled biodiversity bank that it exploits thanks to a unique technological platform in Europe.

DEINOVE is organized around two areas of expertise:

ANTIBIOTICS, new-generation anti-infective agents : DEINOVE is preparing to enter a first antibiotic candidate into Phase II. The Company is also pursuing the systematic exploration of biodiversity to supply its portfolio with new leads, drawing notably on partnerships with Naicons, bioMérieux, Proteus and Institut Pasteur (AGIR program supported by Bpifrance).

: DEINOVE is preparing to enter a first antibiotic candidate into Phase II. The Company is also pursuing the systematic exploration of biodiversity to supply its portfolio with new leads, drawing notably on partnerships with Naicons, bioMérieux, Proteus and Institut Pasteur (AGIR program supported by Bpifrance). BIOACTIVES, Active ingredients of natural origin with cosmetics as the first market and potential in nutrition and health: DEINOVE already markets a first innovative active ingredient, a second in partnership with Greentech, while two others are in development with Oléos (Hallstar Group). It also runs a program in animal nutrition with Groupe Avril. Several other partnerships are also being planned.

Within the Euromedecine science park located in Montpellier, DEINOVE employs 62 employees, mainly researchers, engineers, and technicians, and has filed more than 260 patent applications internationally. The Company has been listed on EURONEXT GROWTH since April 2010.

