Melissa Showcases All-in-One Identity Verification at Money20/20 Europe

Demos Highlight How to Combat Fraud, Minimise Risk and False Positives, and Maintain Compliance During Frictionless Customer Experience

LONDON, May 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melissa (https://www.melissa.com/uk/), a leading provider of global contact data quality and identity verification (IDV) solutions, will demonstrate its all-in-one cloud IDV and enrichment solution at Money20/20 Europe, stand B91. Melissa's IDV technology (https://www.melissa.com/uk/identity-verification) operates side-by-side with existing banking and payments software platforms, seamlessly verifying identity using a global dataset of billions of records. In real time and in compliance with the full spectrum of banking regulations and data standards, financial institutions are empowered with trusted banking relationships - combatting fraud and reducing friction in the customer experience.



Melissa works with organisations globally to unlock the value of accurate customer data, including Bank of America, Creditsafe, MetaBank, Tranzfar, BAE Systems, GSK, car2go, Microsoft, the NHS, and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. Built-in data quality and verification enables new efficiencies, reduces costs, and guards against fraud in all financial operations. Real-time integration with banking platforms also enables bankers to meet customers' high expectations for convenience, speed, and simplicity in operations such as onboarding, customer service, payments, international money transfer, and Forex. Melissa's IDV solution enables:

Flexible, automated credit-checking and anti-fraud workflows

Entity resolution and compliance in areas of Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti Money Laundering (AML), Politically Exposed Persons (PEP), Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and Bank Secrecy Act (BSA)

Scoring and targeting of customers with detailed demographic and firmographic data appends

Protection against data decay with 2.1 billion clean, validated records, and enhancement of customer data with missing names, addresses, phone numbers, and emails

About Melissa

Melissa delivers flexible, real-time technology solutions for identity verification and entity resolution in the card not present space. Since 1985, more than 10,000 global customers including banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, and payment providers have relied on Melissa to verify an individual's identity, and maintain clean, up-to-date and enriched data assets to deliver outstanding customer experience while minimizing risk and fraud. For more information or free product trials, visit www.Melissa.com (http://www.Melissa.com) or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

