World's Most Expensive Homepage: Young Tech Entrepreneurs Aim to Create Internet History

CARDIFF, Wales, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two young entrepreneurs are embarking on a record-breaking attempt to shake-up the current online advertising industry, by creating the world's most expensive homepage .

The objective of this approach is to offer anyone the opportunity to be part of a growing, online business that will showcase their advertisement and drive traffic to their website and services. This could range from individuals, social media influencers, start-ups, charities, companies with smaller-scale advertising budgets to large corporate enterprises.

Currently, some businesses are spending up to $1 million dollars (£785,000) on short-term advertising solutions. This may be protocol for traditionally incumbent companies, but big advertising costs makes it hard for new and emerging companies to break into an industry.

Fabian Niavarany and Charlie McGowan, both 23 and graduates from Cardiff University, have launched WorldsMostExpensiveHomepage.com . Businesses or individuals from across the globe can purchase squares of advertising space on the page from a choice of 10,000 units or 'squares' which have a collective value of $3 million.

Co-founder, Fabian Niavarany, said:

"We feel that the advertising industry has become stale and with it being so fast-paced, wanted to offer a permanent slice of something very new. Currently, if you pay for a single google advert, very soon it's gone. Or, if you pay an influencer to put up an Instagram post, it will be forgotten in a day. The aim was to design a business model that is unique and timeless and to create a piece of digital history."

The homepage squares are split over five zones and range in value, starting at $100. On completion of the purchase, investors will have secured their space indefinitely and will not have to pay any additional costs. Investors will be able to furnish their squares with an image and embedded links to their websites or social media accounts. The advert space can be altered for different campaign requirements, meaning investors can continue to use the space time after time.

Fabian adds:

"With advertising costing so much in today's world and with an insecure economic climate, we wanted to build something that was more open and accessible to everyone. Our advertisement option is also permanent and caters for all budgets. It doesn't leave out the smaller players."

Co-founder Charlie McGowan added:

"This is a unique advertising opportunity. There is limited space on the page and we will not be adding to the original number of squares. We expect the lowest priced squares to sell out very quickly which are priced at $100 each. However, to increase the longevity & value of this business opportunity, we will be opening a Secondary Market which allows the buyers to sell their squares for profit. So, watch this space."

Together, Fabian and Charlie have created this concept in-house on a small budget with no external investments. It aims to offer a fresh, new perspective on advertising models and provide an opportunity to invest in a viral sensation.

WorldsMostExpensiveHomepage.com launches on Tuesday, 21stMay 2019.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/889485/Fabian_Niavarany_and_Charlie_McGowan.jpg

Contact: Cerys Palmer - Email: media@worldsmostexpensivehomepage.com - Tel: 0844-567-7720