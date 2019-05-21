Voltalia SA First French Corporate PPA - The Boulanger Group partners with Voltalia for the production of green energy 21-May-2019 / 07:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. · The Boulanger Group has signed an exclusive partnership with Voltalia, under which the two players commit on signing a corporate PPA[1], direct purchasing contract of green electricity. · This is the first corporate PPA signed in France between a power producer (Votalia) and a private consumer (Boulanger Group): it bonds directly the Boulanger Group to a solar plant which Voltalia will build, own and operate. · Within this partnership, both Companies agree on a first 25-years PPA for a 5.MW capacity, which will represent a minimum of 10% of Boulanger's consumption by 2022. Boulanger, acknowledged as a specialized retailer in Home Confort and Multimedia devices with a full range of services and Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies announce a partnership for a direct supply in renewable energy on the long-term. Boulanger commits to buy its electricity in priority from new wind and solar plants to be owned by Voltalia. "Thanks to Voltalia, a trusted partner which will support us on the long-run, we are reinforcing our CSR[2] program, in line with our convictions. Not only are we switching to 100% renewable electricity with our current supplier, but we are also backing the construction of new renewable plants thanks to our long-term power purchase agreements. By contributing effectively and considerably to increase green energy production in France, we are living up to the "So good together" which is an inspiration to all our employees. We are doing our share, and in the interest of our planet, we hope we will be quickly accompanied by other top French companies" underlines Etienne Hurez, CEO at Boulanger. "We are proud to commit, alongside Boulanger, on this Corporate PPA, a first in France. Like us, Boulanger is a true pioneer. The Company was prompt to act on behalf of strong and shared conviction: energy transition and reduced electricity bill are compatible, thanks to the drop in the cost of renewables" declares Sébastien Clerc, CEO et Voltalia. For the first time in France, a direct power purchase contract between a producer and a corporate (Corporate PPA) Boulanger and Voltalia have committed on a first 25-year Corporate PPA, a pioneering approach in France. It enables the investment in a new solar plant project, increasing the capacity of "green" watts installed in France. Built and operated by Voltalia, with a capacity of 5 MW, the power plant will be commissioned before end 2022. True to its vision, Boulanger commits to a softer, greener world, more respectful of the environment As part of its CSR policy, Boulanger is already acting for a better energy efficiency. In fact, Boulanger has already reduced by over 27% its consumption by store since 2013. While pursuing this effort, Boulanger will, starting July 1, 2019, source 100% of its energy from renewable sources with its existing supplier. It will come mostly from existing hydro plants. Aware that this new purchasing policy has only an indirect impact on the energy transition, Boulanger has decided to support the construction of additional capacity, through this durable partnership with Voltalia. About Boulanger (www.boulanger.com) Boulanger Group, founded 65 years ago, is the specialist in household appliances and multimedia equipment. With 9,000 employees and 154 stores, 3 warehouses and 2 delivery platforms, Boulanger offers its customers the very best in new technologies in the entertainment and household appliance sectors, with almost 25,000 references available in its stores, via the Boulanger app and on its website boulanger.com. Boulanger aims to ensure that everyone can get the most out of connected items and services in the home, by adapting to the habits of its customers and making every moment of daily life a shared moment of enjoyment. In order to be "So Good Together", Boulanger provides its customers with a team of expert advisors, 5 own brands and a range of support services, such as delivery within the hour within Paris, delivery the next day throughout France, customer support 7 days a week, commissioning, repairs, remote or home assistance with the use of its appliances, subscriptions, rentals and ranges of repackaged products. Reduced energy consumption: Boulanger's concrete set of actions Committed to a continuous improvement process, Boulanger has turned, for many years now, to a mindful energy consumption policy thanks to a number of improvements across facilities: · Moving all its neon signs to 100% LED lighting · Moving to 100% LED lighting all its new stores (openings, transfers, recasts) · Moving to LED lighting the warehouse and presence detectors steering (2018) · Presence doctors in its office facilities · Implementation for 7 years of a free cooling on 87 sites or so 190 engines · Testing Cool Roof solution in Boulanger's Amiens Dury store · Implementing CTM boxes (Centralized Technical Management) in 2018 Boulanger has already reduced by over 27% its consumption by store since 2013 A propos de Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Company produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities, with a total capacity of 921 MW either in operation or construction as of today. Voltalia is also a service provider, assisting its investor clients active in renewables at each project stages, from conception to operation and maintenance. With 550 employees in 18 countries over 4 continents, Voltalia is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients. Voltalia has been listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris since July 2014 (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is a component stock of the Enternext Tech 40 index and the CAC Mid&Small index. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Contacts: Boulanger Press Relations: Havas Paris, rpboulanger@havas.com, +33 6 25 66 11 06 Voltalia Press Relations: Brunswick, voltalia@brunswickgroup.com, +33 (0)1 53 96 83 83 Investor Relations: invest@voltalia.com, +33 1 81 70 37 00

