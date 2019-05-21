Folgende Instrumente werden heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.
The following instruments are traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today.
ISIN Short Code Name
KYG521051063 JTI JU TENG INTL HLDGS
HK1828040670 49D DAH CHONG HONG HLD.
