GWS Signs First Deal on the Japanese Market

STOCKHOLM, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GWS Production AB (ticker: GWS) today announced it signed an agreement with Japanese Vision Inc. to provide its Safeture TRM (Travel Risk Management) software to the company's global mobile roaming WiFi routers for business.

Safeture TRM keeps travelers safe, wherever and whenever traveling and provides real-time status on warnings, alerts, security information, and travel plans. The Safeture TRM solution integrates two security tools: the Safeture app and the Safeture risk management web portal. Vision Inc. gets the Safeture TRM software development kit and APIs, while GWS will build the service for Vision. The service will be pre-installed into Visions routers, allowing many of Vision's over ten million users the opportunity to activate the app for the time they use the device. The initial order value is estimated to 200 000 euros over a two-year period, with a guaranteed minimum initial user base of 10 000 users.

"This is our first partner in Japan and they have over ten million users globally so there is tremendous potential," said Andreas Rodman, CEO of GWS. "Our TRM software has been popular with many customers for years and is at the heart of the Safeture Enterprise platform. A central part of GWS' ambition is to evolve its product offering around customers' needs, and we look forward to working with Vision to keep their users safe wherever they are."

"We have carefully tested and evaluated the service and found that Safeture is the best solution for our customers and will strengthen our position in the market" Osamu Sato, General Manager at Vision Inc, comments.

The proven Safeture TRM is a part of the Safeture Enterprise platform. The solution is already being used all over the world by more than 1 000 large companies and organizations and remains at the heart of the Enterprise platform. It is often a starting point for a new customer before they evolve to use other tools, now available in the Enterprise platform.

For more information visit www.safeture.com

