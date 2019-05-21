DeepRock Minerals Inc.: DeepRock Minerals Announces Non-Brokered Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2019 / DeepRock Minerals Inc. ("DeepRock" or the "Company") will be conducting a non-brokered private placement of up to 20 million flow-through units (a "FT Unit") at $0.05 each and up to 10,000,000 non-flow-through units (a "Unit") at $0.05 each. Each FT Unit will be comprised of one flow-through common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant with an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of 18 months. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant with an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of 18 months.

Proceeds from the FT Units will be used to fund exploration of the Company's mineral project while the proceeds from the Units will be used for general operating capital. All securities issued under the private placement will be subject to a four month hold. A finder's fee may be paid in connection with the financing.

For more information, please contact:

Richard Shatto, Director

Telephone: (604) 807-6334

Email: richard@deeprockminerals.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: DeepRock Minerals Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/546027/DeepRock-Minerals-Announces-Non-Brokered-Financing