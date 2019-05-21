#1 best-selling core banking system for 14 years with Temenos T24 Transact

Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, was ranked the market's leading software provider in the digital banking and core banking systems categories, according to the IBS Intelligence Sales League Table 2019. Temenos was the undisputed leader with its packaged, cloud-native, cloud-agnostic Temenos Infinity, the breakthrough digital banking front office product and Temenos T24 Transact, the next-generation in core banking.

Temenos has been ranked best-selling core banking system for 14 years and in the top two positions for the past 20 consecutive years. The IBS Sales League Table evaluated global sales to new named customers for the 2018 calendar year. Temenos topped the League Table in seven categories including:

#1 digital banking and channels with Temenos Infinity, gaining 35 new name deals

#1 best-selling core banking system with Temenos T24 Transact, securing 43 new name customer deals in 2018

#1 best-selling payments system with Temenos Payments with 17 new deals.

#1 best-selling compliance and risk management system with a total of 43 new deals with Temenos Risk Compliance.

#1 Regional Leader in Europe with new deals as KBC and Telia Finance.

#1 Regional Leader in Americas including challenger banks like Varo Money, the first national US mobile-only bank.

#1 Regional Leader in Middle East and Africa with flagship names such as Al Rajhi Bank, the world's largest Islamic bank.

#2 Regional Leader in APAC deals such as the recently launched Judo Bank, a neo bank challenging the status quo in SME banking.

Max Chuard, Chief Executive Officer, Temenos, stated: "We are proud to be reconfirmed as the No.1 Banking Software Company and be consistently at the top of the IBS Sales League Table for both Temenos Infinity and Temenos T24 Transact, as well as our Payments solution and our Risk and Compliance software. We are also thrilled that our leadership is recognized in both our strategic regions: Europe and Americas. We are the only software provider that can offer the winning combination of both packaged functionality with more than 100 countries of localization, and revolutionary, cloud-native and cloud-agnostic technology. We empower our clients by offering them agility and innovation both through compelling customer experiences and operational excellence.

"We relentlessly focus on innovation by investing 20% of our revenues in R&D, which is the highest in the industry, and most importantly we consistently deliver. In 2018, we took a bank live on our software, every single day. We'd like to thank our customers for their business."

About Temenos

Temenos AG (SIX: TEMN), headquartered in Geneva, is the world's leader in banking software, partnering with banks and other financial institutions to transform their businesses and stay ahead of a changing marketplace. Over 3,000 firms across the globe, including 41 of the top 50 banks, rely on Temenos to process both the daily transactions and client interactions of more than 500 million banking customers. Temenos offers cloud-native, cloud-agnostic front office and core banking, payments, fund management and wealth management software products enabling banks to deliver consistent, frictionless customer journeys and gain operational excellence. Temenos customers are proven to be more profitable than their peers: over a seven-year period, they enjoyed on average a 31% higher return on assets, a 36% higher return on equity and an 8.6 percentage point lower cost/income ratio than banks running legacy applications. For more information please visit www.temenos.com.

