Entertainment One's full year results showed strong growth in underlying EBITDA, +21%, broadly in line with market and our estimates. The Family & Brands division is benefiting from the higher margins from advertising and streaming video on demand (AVOD and SVOD), with underlying EBITDA up 28%. Film, TV & Music's performance reflects the completion of the transition in film and the shift in mix toward TV, with an improvement in underlying EBITDA margin from 11.6% to 14.6%. Our revised forecasts show the positive impact of the recent Audio Network acquisition (and the boost from IFRS16), diluted at the EPS level by the additional shares.

