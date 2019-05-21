Praxidia Knowledge Services, a specialised subsidiary of the Teleperformance Group, today announced its joint venture with CallMiner to launch a customer solution called TP Interact. This speech and customer engagement analytics solution optimises agent quality and customer satisfaction within contact centres across the globe.

TP Interact's managed analytics and consulting services, powered by the CallMiner Eureka speech analytics platform, is scalable in terms of both capacity and geography. This allows organisations across industry verticals to benefit from the invaluable insights driven by its customer interactions, regardless of call volume or channel. Through this partnership, customers can evaluate and score 100% of all customer interactions to define the customer experience and agent quality. Includes customizations, reporting and on-going tuning to the business needs.

TP Interact customers benefit from:

A scalable, flexible solution that seamlessly integrates into the business within days of deployment.

Personalised services tailored to unique business needs.

Data-driven insights to define action and control outcomes.

Commenting on the strategic partnership, Paolo Righetti, CEO Praxidia Knowledge Services said "CallMiner and Praxidia have already begun driving business intelligence from the call centre with language-specific customer experience applications across Italian, French and German-speaking organisations. This partnership enables a seamless digital customer experience".

"By combining data-driven software and Praxidia's managed analytics and consulting services, and leadership, you know it's a powerhouse solution," said Jeff Gallino, CTO and founder of CallMiner. "We're thrilled to extend this joint-offering outside of our existing customers."

For more information, visit praxidia.com

About Praxidia Knowledge Services

Praxidia Knowledge Services is a new and consultancy business based on the Teleperformance Group's massively successful global expertise in omnichannel customer experience management and insights into customer behavior. The company exists to increase the value of customer interactions and create new opportunities for its clients and their customers by applying the advanced research, analytics, and operational experience of Teleperformance's 40+ years in 160 world markets.

About CallMiner

CallMiner empowers organisations to extract and take action on intelligence from customer interactions, for improving customer experience, sales, marketing, compliance, and agent and customer engagement centre performance. This is highlighted by multiple customer achievement awards, including eight Speech Technology implementation awards in the past six years. Visit callminer.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190521005105/en/

