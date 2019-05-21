GridGain Systems: GridGain Joins Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Increasingly Deployed in the Cloud, GridGain Looks to Contribute to Growing Body of Cloud Native Best Practices

FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 21, 2019, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache Ignite, today announced it has joined the Cloud Native Computing Foundation . GridGain is demonstrating its support for the CNCF with a Silver Membership and participating in the foundation's programs and guidance related to supporting cloud native applications.



CNCF is an open source software foundation dedicated to making cloud native computing universal and sustainable. CNCF has over 400 members including the world's largest public cloud and enterprise software companies as well as dozens of innovative startups. Cloud-native computing uses an open source software stack to deploy applications as microservices, packaging each part into its own container, and dynamically orchestrating those containers to optimize resource utilization. Cloud native technologies enable software developers to build great products faster.

Apache Ignite and GridGain are commonly deployed in the cloud using Kubernetes for orchestration and Docker for containerization. GridGain is available in the AWS, Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud Marketplaces and is regularly deployed on AWS, Azure, Oracle Cloud, Google Cloud Platform, Huawei Cloud and other leading cloud platforms worldwide.

Apache Ignite is on the CNCF Cloud Native Interactive Landscape in the App Definition and Development - Database section. Built on Apache Ignite, the GridGain in-memory computing platform leverages the cloud native computing principles of Apache Ignite and extends them into all GridGain product editions.

"CNCF and the cloud native ecosystem benefits immensely from the diversity of companies who have joined together to drive innovation in this space. We are pleased to welcome GridGain to the Foundation and look forward to their contributions," said Dan Kohn, Executive Director of CNCF.

"Deploying and managing applications in the cloud can be made much simpler through the use of Kubernetes for orchestration and containerization with Docker. GridGain supports the Cloud Native Computing Foundation in driving adoption of these tools and related best practices," said Nikita Ivanov, CTO of GridGain Systems. "GridGain optimizes our software solutions to run with Kubernetes and Docker for easy deployment and management on-premises, in public and private clouds, and in hybrid environments. We look forward to extending our support for these important cloud native computing tools and practices through our work with CNCF."

