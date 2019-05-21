Vestas Wind Systems A/S: Vestas to supply V150-4.2 MW turbines for Fortum's first large-scale wind project in Finland

News release from Vestas Northern and Central Europe

Hamburg, 21 May 2019



Vestas has secured an order from Fortum, a publicly listed energy supplier, for the 90 MW wind project Kalax in the province of Närpio in Western Finland.



To maximise power production, Vestas has developed a wind energy solution tailored to the site's specific wind conditions that features 21 V150-4.2 MW turbines in 4.3 MW power optimised mode and a site-specific hub height of 155m.

"We are extremely pleased to announce the start of construction of our first large scale wind park in Finland. Fortum has a good cooperation with Vestas on the Ånstadblåheia and Solberg wind parks and I am very pleased that we came to a mutually beneficial agreement also on this wind park," says Joonas Rauramo, Vice President Wind Generation at Fortum.

Underlining the strong competitiveness of wind energy, the project was approved for the Finnish national renewables scheme in March 2019, marking the start of Finland's transition from feed-in tariffs to an auction system.

"This project, from our valued partner Fortum, once again demonstrates Vestas' ability to win in auctions and deliver clean and low-cost wind energy. We are pleased to support our customer's green energy strategy in the Nordics and to ensure the lowest cost of energy to the Finnish energy consumers", states Christer Baden Hansen, Vice President Sales North & West, Vestas Northern & Central Europe.

The contract includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a long-term Active Output Management (AOM 5000) service agreement. The project will feature a VestasOnline Business SCADA solution to lower turbine downtime and optimise the energy output. Turbine delivery is scheduled for the second quarter of 2020, while commissioning is planned at the latest in the first quarter of 2021.

