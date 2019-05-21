Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2019) - MAX RESOURCE CORP. (TSXV: MXR) (OTC Pink: MXROF) (FSE: M1D1) ("Max" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company is participating in the upcoming London 121 Mining Investment Conference to enhance global exposure. Mr. Brett Matich, Chief Executive Officer of Max will be presenting about the recent and ongoing exploration activities on the North Choco Gold-Copper and its adjacent Choco Gold-Platinum projects in Colombia.

The 121 Mining Investment Conference hosts 100 mining companies joined by over 400 sophisticated investors for pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 investment meetings. This year's event is being held on May 20 and 21, 2019 at County Hall in London, England. The Company is also meeting with UK based law firms in addition to European IR groups as part of a larger investor awareness strategy.

North Choco Gold-Copper and Choco Gold-Platinum

North Choco Gold-Copper (500 sq. km) is located 80 km SW of Medellin, Colombia and is contiguous to properties held by AngloGold Ashanti and Continental Gold and includes rights to exploration and exploitation over the 72 sq. km mining area.

AngloGold Ashanti identified pyrite, chalcopyrite, galena, sphalerite and arsenopyrite, in a matrix of quartz and calcite and copper porphyry prospects from the Mining Area in 2005.

Recent channel sampling results include:

0.3m at 262.0 g/t gold + 0.57% copper + 941 ppm cobalt

2.0m at 29.1 g/t gold

1.6m at 20.7 g/t gold + 592 ppm cobalt

0.1m at 49.3 g/t gold + 11.4% copper + 502 ppm cobalt

Max cautions investors it has not yet verified the Andagueda sampling data.

North Choco is 47 km SW of AngloGold's 2005 Nuevo Chaquiro copper porphyry discovery which contains inferred resources of 604Mt at 0.65% copper and 0.32g/t gold with a contained metal content of 4Mt of copper and 6Moz of gold. This is one of five known porphyry centres within a 15 sq. km area.

Max cautions investors mineralization on the Nuevo Chaquiro property is not necessarily indicative of similar mineralization on North Choco. The Nuevo Chaquiro Resource is disclosed in the AngloGold presentation "Discovery and Geology of the Nuevo Chaquiro Cu-Au (Ag-Mo) Porphyry Deposit.

The Company's 10-week exploration program on the North Choco is now underway with a 60-man field crew. The exploration methodology of the program will be similar to the effective program AngloGold Ashanti utilized to make the Nuevo Chaquiro discovery. First results expected very soon.

Choco Gold-Platinum (2.140 sq. km) is located contiguous and SW of North Choco and covers or is adjacent to historic production of 1.5Mozs gold and 1.0Mozs platinum. Free gold was observed from hard-rock conglomerates taken from surface in February of 2019. A follow up Long Wave InfraRed (LWIR) survey identified multiple conglomerate zones spread over 1,000 sq. km area. Test work is currently assessing the fine gold within the conglomerates. Exploration is ongoing.

Source for Choco: R.J. Fletcher and Associates (2011) Review of Gold and Platinum Exploration and Production in Choco Province Colombia Part 3. Private Report for Condoto Platinum Ltd.)

Gachala Copper

Gachala Copper (535 sq. km) is located 60 km SE of Bogota, Colombia and covers 60-line kms of the 250km by 120km belt of Devonian through Cretaceous rocks in a geological setting conductive to sedimentary deposits, believed to be analogous to the Zambia Copper Belt of Africa. Historic 1999 sampling by Rio Tinto included 12 samples returning values in excess of 1 per cent copper, ranging from 1.6 per cent to 7.82 per cent.

Source: E.E. Vargas Ruiz, 1999; Exploracion Geoquimica Chivor Colombia Rio Tinto Mining and Exploration Ltd.

Max has entered into a Definitive Agreement, whereby Universal Copper Ltd (TSXV: UNV) proposes to issue a total of 6,000,000 UNV common shares to Max, for seven of the 30 Gachala Copper mineral license applications covering 132 of 535 sq. km.

About 121 Investment

121 Mining Investment events gather senior investors from institutional funds, private equity groups, family offices and sector analysts to meet with carefully selected mining company management teams in the world's leading financial hubs. Featuring cash-generating producers, near-production development companies, project generators and exciting exploration projects, 121 Mining Investment events offer investors the perfect forum to seek out their next big mining investment opportunity. 121 Mining Investment events are held annually in Hong Kong, London, Cape Town, New York and Singapore and focus on two-days of 1-on-1 meetings tailored to match the right level of mining projects with the right investment capital. Alongside the 1-2-1 meetings, delegates are able to enjoy a two-day agenda of investor-led panel discussions providing market insights, analysis and each participating mining company presenting their latest updates.

About Max Resource Corp.

Max is a mineral exploration company focused on the development and acquisition of prospective projects in the rich mineral belts of Colombia. The Company has established significant exploration infrastructure and local community support for its three prospective projects: Choco Gold and Platinum, located 100 km south of Medellin, which covers or is adjacent to historic production of 1.5Mozs gold and 1.0Mozs platinum, North Choco Gold-Copper located 80 km southeast of Medellin and adjacent to AngloGold Ashanti and Continental Gold properties, and the Gachala Copper Project, is located 60 km east of Bogota. The Company is led by a seasoned management team with a track record of significant discovery and exploration success.

