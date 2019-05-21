Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Titon Holdings Plc (TON): You need hands 21-May-2019 / 08:30 GMT/BST *Hardman & Co Research: You need hands* Failure to applaud is the original meaning of the idiom 'to sit on your hands'; it originated in the theatre, when an unimpressed audience refused to clap. In the modern lexicon, it means to remain idle when things go awry and when action is required. Titon has had a charmed run over the past three years but this year has met with a tough South Korean crowd. But "it is not in Titon's nature to sit on its hands" and its decisive action will produce results in fiscal 2020 and 2021 and win the critical success Titon is used to. Please click here for the full report: https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/you-need-hands/ [1] +-------------------------+----------------+-------------------+ |*To contact us:* |*Contact:* | | | | |tw@hardmanandco.com| |Hardman & Co |Tony Williams | | |35 New Broad Street | | | |London |+44 20 7194 7622| | |EC2M 1NH | | | |www.hardmanandco.com | | | |*Follow us on Twitter* | | | |@HardmanandCo | | | +-------------------------+----------------+-------------------+ *Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please *click here [2] *to read the statement.* *About Hardman & Co:* For the past 21 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case. Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 813703 21-May-2019 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8410f92bcbee9749641be631c7d5d85d&application_id=813703&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5a632f52f80bd372265e4041a743aa1c&application_id=813703&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 21, 2019 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)