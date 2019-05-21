TodayEURid released its Q1 2019 Progress Report, sharing its quarterly statistics and developments. Highlights include:

The quarter posted a renewal rate of 78.2%;

The top country for growth for the quarter is Ireland, followed by Sweden and Portugal, which remains in the TOP 3 after leading in Q4 2018;

The top ten countries with the most .eu registrations are Germany (984 311), the Netherlands (475 514), France (328 863), Poland (265 807), Italy (265 060), the United Kingdom (188 505), Czech Republic (157 804), Belgium (142 756), and Spain (120 189);

Developments throughout the quarter also included:

Further support to the Uganda Borehole project;

The continuation of the Co-funded Marketing Programme for .eu accredited registrars until 2022, following an in-depth assessment by an external party and the introduction of several procedural refinements.

View EURid's Q1 2019 Progress Report

About EURid

EURid is the not-for-profit organisation that operates the .eu and .?? top-level domains, following a tender process and appointment by the European Commission. EURid works with over 700 accredited registrars and provides support in the 24 official EU languages. As part of its ongoing commitment to data security, EURid has been certified for the ISO27001 security standard since 2013. EURid is also registered by the EU Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS), which is an expression of its environmental commitment. EURid has its headquarters in Brussels (Belgium), and regional offices in Pisa (Italy), Prague (the Czech Republic) and Stockholm (Sweden). More information at: www.eurid.eu.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190521005172/en/

Contacts:

EURid

Reelika Kirna

press@eurid.eu