

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer confidence grew to the highest level in eight months in May, survey data from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.



The consumer confidence index rose to 5.9 in May from 3.7 in April.



The latest score was the highest since September last year, when the confidence index was 6.9.



The index measuring consumers' view regarding the past economic situation in Denmark increased to 10.7 from 7.9.



Meanwhile, their own financial situation for the next twelve months rose in May to 13.8 from 10.2 in April.



Households' judgment about the general economic situation of the country over the next year increased to 4.4 from 0.9 in the prior month.



