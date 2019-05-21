The rendering of Chinlink International Centre.



HONG KONG, May 21, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Chinlink International Holdings Limited ("Chinlink", HKSE Stock Code: 0997) and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") and WeWork, the internationally renowned workspace and community services brand, are pleased to announce that WeWork will open a new co-working space in Chinlink International Centre (CIC), a commercial development project under the flagship of Chinlink.Strategically situated at the heart of the Xi'an Economic and Technological Development Zone ("XET Development Zone"), CIC is highly accessilble to the adjacent People's Government of Xi'an Municipality, XET Development Zone Management Committee, Xi'an North Railway Station which is one of the largest railway stations in China, and China (Shaanxi) Pilot Free Trade Zone. CIC has a total gross floor area (GFA) of approximately 55,000 square metres that comprises a 25-storey high quality office tower and a 4-storey commercial complex. CIC is expected to be commenced in mid-2019. Inheritted from the historical and ancient cultural characteristics of Xi'an, CIC has incorporated the "scenic landscape" design concept in its exterior design by integrating the nature and the modern architecture elements which makes CIC very unique. With high quality and modern construction materials, hi-tech facilities and comprehensive range of amenities, CIC will become a symbol of innovative finance in the XET Development Zone that will embody an international image in the XET Development Zone as well as Xi'an and provide new economy, technology and start-up companies with spaces for office, recreation and social activities that serves as a new economic driver of the XET Development Zone.WeWork's 3-storey space with GFA of 6,648 square metres can provide over 1,000 workspaces. With CIC's superior location, comfortable working environment and supporting facilities, WeWork will reinvent the spaces for office and community for Xi'an's start-ups, medium-sized companies and Fortune 500 companies and offer an excellent environment for networking and business development.Mr. Siu Wai Yip, Executive Director of Chinlink, said, "CIC is the ingenuity project of the Group. We are delighted that CIC is welcomed by large multinational corporations. In recent years, "sharing economy" is flourishing in every part of the world and the local governments are highly supportive to 'sharing economy' related industries. WeWork provides an international platform to gather talents with diverse culture, this can bring inspirations and benefit everyone through the integration and exchange of expertise and resources as well as create a favourable environment to power innovation and entrepreneurship in Xi'an and even Shaanxi Province.With CIC's geographic advantage and accessibility, comprehensive amentities, best-in-class property management services provided by Cushman & Wakefield, CIC stands out from the crowd in Xi'an. Also, CIC's competitive advantages and XET Development Zone being an important CBD in Xi'an are evidenced by WeWork setting its foot in CIC."Mr. Conan Quan, General Manager of North China Operations of WeWork, said, "WeWork had a foothold in China since 2016 and expanded rapidly . We have established over 70 offices in 8 cities in China serving over 40,000 corporate members from all walks of life within three years time. In the early stage of site selection, we used the market data collected from our extensive market researches conducted to validate our selection. The international image and uniquess of CIC, together with the high quality construction, communal sky garden and other environmentally friendly and modern design facilities, all these match perfectly with WeWork's positioning and image. To adhere our mission to create better life and better work, we will bring subversive collaborative work space to local starups in Xi'an, enrich their communication and unlock their potential and promote innovative industries in Xi'an. What's more important is WeWork has a global network with 400,000 memebers scattered across 27 countries, this can help Xi'an connect to the rest of the world and enhance its innovation output to attract more international attention. Besides, it can also elevate Xi'an's innovation to the world-class standard and establish a sustainable ecosystem to bring momentum for its urban development."About Chinlink International Holdings LimitedChinlink International Holdings Limited is a listed company on the Main Board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 0997). Chinlink provides comprehensive financial services such as investment banking, financing guarantees, finance lease, factoring, supply chain finance, and money lending. The Company also invests and operates large-scale trade and logistics parks, warehouses, wholesale retail shopping malls, and commercial office building. For more information, please visit www.chinlinkint.com.About WeWorkWeWork provides its members around the world with space, community, and services through both physical and virtual offerings. From startups and freelancers to small businesses and Fortune 500 companies, our community is united by a desire for our members to create meaningful work and lead meaningful lives - to be a part of something greater than ourselves. Co-founded by Adam Neumann and Miguel McKelvey in New York City in 2010, WeWork is a privately held company with over 10,000 employees.About WeWork ChinaDebuting in Greater China and Asia with its first opening of WeWork Yanping Lu, Shanghai in 2016, WeWork's swift expansions led quickly to its first Hong Kong location, WeWork Tower 535, on September 1, 2016. Followed by continuous growth in Greater China. Right in the following year July, 2017, WeWork opened its first community in Beijing at Guanghua Lu. WeWork is also on a mission towards supporting the nation's "created in China" transformational journey from factory to laboratory. Together with the support of partners and members in Greater China, WeWork is rapidly at the forefront of innovating the future of work right here in this vibrant market.WeWork currently has 70+ operational locations in Shanghai, Beijing, Hong Kong, Chengdu, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, and Wuhan. In 2018, WeWork entered three new cities in China. In addition, WeWork will accelerate its growth to cities such as Nanjing, Suzhou, Xi'an and more within 2019.Source: Chinlink International Holdings Limited