William Blair, a premier global boutique with expertise in investment banking, investment management, and private wealth management, today announced the hiring of Maarten Meurs as a managing director. Mr. Meurs joins the firm's Financial Sponsors Group, where he will team with William Blair's various industry sector experts to continue the firm's strong growth in the Benelux region.

"We have expanded our European presence by more than doubling the size of our team over the past five years and now have more than 85 investment banking team members based in Europe," said Anu Sharma, head of European investment banking. "We have a long history of serving Benelux clients with exceptional outcomes, and are excited to continue the strong transaction momentum with Maarten focused on the region."

Mr. Meurs, with more than 16 years of industry experience, joins William Blair from ABN AMRO Bank in Amsterdam. Most recently, he was executive director of corporate finance leading M&A transactions. Prior to that, he held various positions with the Royal Bank of Scotland and its predecessor ABN AMRO Bank within its investment banking department. Mr. Meurs earned his M.Sc. in economics from the University of Groningen.

"Maarten brings a breadth of capabilities and senior-level private equity market expertise, making him a great addition to William Blair's talented Financial Sponsors Group," said Brandon Lower, global head of the Financial Sponsors Group. "He has a long track record of successfully working with financial sponsors and providing trusted advice and innovative solutions."

"William Blair is a highly respected leader in M&A advisory, and I am honored with the opportunity to serve the Benelux financial sponsor community. I believe the firm is well positioned to continue expanding its global client base through its world-class advisory services," said Mr. Meurs.

In 2018, William Blair was the No. 1 advisor to sponsor-related deals for transactions under $2 billion¹. Over the past five years, William Blair has been one of the most active M&A advisors in Benelux, completing 30 advisory engagements with a total aggregate transaction value of more than €6.4 billion.

