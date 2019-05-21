Upgraded ISLE 2020 to be held in Shenzhen New Exhibition Center with One-stop LED and Signage Solution

GUANGZHOU, China, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ISLE (ISLE 2020, or "the Exhibition"), Asia's largest International LED & Signage trade event is set to be held February 24-27, 2020, in Shenzhen, China's LED production base and one of the world's tech innovation hubs. It will be hosted at Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Shenzhen World), the city's new exhibition complex and located within 30 minutes' drive to most of China's major LED factories, ISLE 2020 will allow global buyers to achieve efficient buying by easy factory research at the one-stop platform.

"ISLE 2019 saw huge success in terms of scale and the number of participants. In total, more than 250,000 visitors and 1,365 exhibitors took part, discovering business opportunities and sharing industry knowledge. The increase in international buyers, which rose by 10 percent in 2019, is representative of the growth of the industry as a whole," said Li Yingjie, CEO of ISLE, "We have witnessed the tremendous success of ISLE 2019 and holding ISLE 2020 in the new Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Shenzhen World) means bigger exhibition area, and closer reach to many factories. The 160,000m2 exhibition area allows us to bring in more exhibits and greater insight to the industry, and we look forward to attract more professional visitors in ISLE 2020."

The four-day event will demonstrate screen display technology, audio-visual integrated system, LED & signage of more than 2000 exhibitors, bringing an immersive experience to global buyers.

The highlight of 2020's exhibition will be the introduction of six segmented exhibition areas, each providing a display solution for various business scenarios: smart city, new retail, smart campus, pan entertainment, museum & digital cinema, security and information flow.

ISLE 2020 addresses complete industrial chain and covers both upstream and downstream supply chains of the commercial display, audio-visual integrated system, LED and signage industry. Industry leaders like Absen, Unilumin, Hikvision, Aoto Electronics and Ledman have already booked big display booths in ISLE 2020, thanks to the bigger exhibition area provided by the newly built Shenzhen World.

ISLE 2020 will also host more than 30 conferences and forums in cooperation with partners including the LED Application Branch of China Optics and Optoelectronics Manufactures Association, China Institute of Stage Design, and Electronic Government Association of Guangdong Province; gathering 110+ industry professionals to share insights on 11 hot industry topics.

For more information, please visit: http://en.isle.org.cn/

About ISLE



The International Large Screen Display Technology, Audio-Visual Intelligence Integrated System, Signs & LED Exhibition (ISLE), organized by Canton Fair Advertising Co., Ltd., China Foreign Trade Guangzhou Exhibition General Corp and China Entertainment Technology Association, is a fully integrated industry chain solution platform for professional in LED, commercial display, audio-visual system, and signage. ISLE has been held in Canton Fair Complex in Guangzhou and will be staged in Shenzhen World starting from 2020.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/890274/ISLE_2020.jpg