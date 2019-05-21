Cloud4C, a Global Cloud Managed Services Provider Gets a Fresh Look

Cloud Evolution Partner that gives enterprises Total Control

SINGAPORE, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud4C unveiled its new brand identity. The brand refresh is to further deepen the position of Cloud4C as a Cloud Managed Services provider on hyperscalers for enterprises across various industries and regions. This new brand identity captures the essence of a Modern, New Age cloud services company, partnering with global enterprises.

The refreshed Cloud4C brand uses the signature Brilliant Blue to reflect core values of Knowledge, Security, Trust, and Customer Service that Cloud4C stands for and the value it intends to provide to its customers, partners, and stakeholders. The company also has a tagline now - 'Cloud Evolution Partner'.

"The revamped Cloud4C brand identity is engineered to amplify the overall brand promise of being the leading 'Cloud Evolution Partner' that gives enterprises Total Control in a definite way. It is carefully crafted to bring out the world-class resources and expertise that Cloud4C has. We are the same company, with a new Energy," says Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO, Cloud4C

Founded in 2007, Cloud4C offers Customized, Hybrid, Multi-cloud management solutions and IT services on Hyperscalers with expertise in managing mission-critical enterprise applications.

Cloud4C serves the needs of 60+ Fortune 500 companies and is a pioneer in providing benchmark cloud solutions across Manufacturing, Banking, Insurance, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, and Government with integrated security and compliance services with Single SLA at the application level.

Currently, Cloud4C has a presence across 25 countries with 40 offices across the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, APAC. This refreshed identity compliments our initiatives to stay relevant and focused on the enterprises across the world.

Cloud4C has been offering cloud managing services with a focus to be an Agile, Robust, Secure and Compliant provider.

"We wanted to further portray our strengths as a cloud managed service provider, and wanted to vividly showcase our value proposition at a single glance, hence this refresh was necessary," says Rohit Cherukuri, Vice President - Marketing.

Cloud4C understands business challenges and delivers a comprehensive Cloud Security Framework comprising 40+ security controls.

Cloud4C has expertise in global industry compliances like PCI-DSS, GxP, HIPAA, SOC 1 & 2, CSA and country-specific compliances like GDPR (EU), IRAP (Australia), FedRAMP (US), MAS (Singapore), OJK (Indonesia), RBI & MEITY (India).

Media Contact:

Rohit Cherukuri

VP- Marketing

Email: marcom@cloud4c.com

Phone number: +91-63090-61527

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/890384/Cloud4C_Logo.jpg