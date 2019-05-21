Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 20-May-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 364.77p INCLUDING current year revenue 373.44p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 359.92p INCLUDING current year revenue 368.59p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---