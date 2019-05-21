Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 20-May-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1876.11p INCLUDING current year revenue 1888.66p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1831.63p INCLUDING current year revenue 1844.18p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---