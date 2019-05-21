

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) announced earnings for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $6.64 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $31.63 million, or $2.79 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Daqo New Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $11.12 million or $0.81 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.1% to $81.20 million from $95.64 million last year.



Daqo New Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $11.12 Mln. vs. $32.88 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.81 vs. $2.90 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.33 -Revenue (Q1): $81.20 Mln vs. $95.64 Mln last year.



