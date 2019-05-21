BitcoinCasino.com Launches Full-Service Online Cryptocurrency Casino

Boasting 1,000+ games and slots, multi-screen play, mobile features, and key safeguards, Bitcoin Casino enters gaming industry holding a competitive edge.

HEREDIA, COSTA RICA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2019 / Today, BitcoinCasino.com, the newest licensed cryptocurrency operator that accepts Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) announced its official launch. The online casino opens with a three-tiered Welcome Bonus package, Loyalty Program, and tournaments for players. With plans to expand an aggregate library of 1,000+ classic, casual and 3D cinematographic games and slots, Bitcoin Casino currently hosts eight of the world's top game providers, including a Live Casino offering blackjack, roulette, Keno and baccarat.

In an era that ushers in more mobile than desktop users around the globe, BitcoinCasino.com delivers highly tailored content in English and Spanish with primary navigation and interactive windows in book display. With no download necessary, streaming gameplay loads up to three-times faster. Key features include the ability to play up to four games simultaneously on one screen, push notifications and a comprehensive knowledge base for a complete user experience. Bitcoin Casino's state-of-the-art products and services function independently of each other, protecting its ecosystem from malware, bugs and hackers.

Bitcoin Casino provides 24/7 in-house Customer Service, imposes zero fees and its trusted London-based cryptocurrency payment solution instantly processes blockchain transactions. While performing deposits and withdrawals, players receive understandable instructions, chat support and fully-automated notifications to accompany them along each step. Employing the highest levels of security, only minimum cryptocurrency balances are maintained by the casino's online payment processor. Overflow is safely stored offline with backup keys in two separate Central and North American vault-protected locations.

Bitcoin Casino's highly-skilled gaming operators bring 20+ years of brick and mortar, sports book, online poker, and VIP casino gaming experience. Plans for future innovation include expanding the portal's game library, adding locales (languages), and developing proprietary content and unique brand strategies. Interested revenue-share partners are invited to apply at bcaffiliates.net.

