NEWBURY RACECOURSE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

21 May 2019

NEWBURY RACECOURSE PLC

("the Racecourse" or "the Company")

Director/PDMR shareholding

The Company has been notified that the PDMRs listed below acquired 32,200 Ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company ('Shares') on 16th May 2019 at a price of GBP 7.61 per Share. Dominic J Burke, a non-executive Director of the Company, has a resultant interest in 80,533 Shares, representing approximately 2.4 per cent of the Company's issued share capital.

PDMR/CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSON PURCHASE DATE NUMBER OF SHARES PURCHASED PRICE PAID PER SHARE (£) RESULTANT INTEREST IN SHARES (Director and associated person) Dominic J Burke 2019-05-16 32,200 7.61 80,533

The following notification, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, gives further detail.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Dominic J Burke 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non Executive Director (Chairman) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Newbury Racecourse Plc b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800ENEU6DQVYTNO49 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary Shares Identification code GB0002910429 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) GBP 7.61 Volume(s) 32,200 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 32,200



GBP 7.61 Price e) Date of the transaction 2019-05-16 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue