

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kohl's Corp. (KSS) released a profit for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $62 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $75 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Kohl's Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $98 million or $0.61 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.9% to $4.09 billion from $4.21 billion last year.



Kohl's Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $98 Mln. vs. $107 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.61 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q1): $4.09 Bln vs. $4.21 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.15 to $5.45



