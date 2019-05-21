

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia output prices rose in April, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Tuesday.



Output price increased 1.2 percent year-on-year in April.



Among the main industrial groups, the price index for the energy sector rose 15.3 percent annually, while that of manufacturing of wearing apparels declined 2.9 percent.



Prices on the domestic market grew 2.0 percent in April and that of the non-domestic market increased by 0.3 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, output prices remained flat on April, same as seen in March.



