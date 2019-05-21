

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Monday, retailer Kohl's Corp. (KSS) slashed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2019. For the first quarter, the company reported that comparable sales decreased 3.4 percent.



For fiscal 2019, the company slashed its adjusted earnings guidance to a range of $5.15 to $5.45 per share from the prior guidance range of $5.80 to $6.15 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.04 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Last week, Kohl's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.67 per share, payable June 26, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 12, 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX