Fantastic Services officially a member of EWIF (Encouraging Women into Franchising) as of May 2019.

Fantastic Services is a market leader in the domestic services industry in the UK and has a significant share on the services market in Australia as well. The company, founded in 2009, has recently launched its Master Franchise opportunities in both the UK and Australia. Supporting gender equality, the company has become a member of EWIF.

Ever since it was founded in 2008, the Encouraging Women into Franchising organisation has set its main goal as encouraging women to look into buying a franchise or to franchise their existing business, and to help franchisors add more women to their network and workforce.

Franchising offers a great opportunity for women to find a balance between their family and work, offering flexible work hours, distant management of teams and business, and great opportunities for business growth.

EWIF is dedicated to organising and running regular regional meetings around the UK to allow franchisors, franchisees and prospective franchisees to meet, network, discuss best practices and hear from a range of industry experts. The organisation also holds an annual national conference and an annual awards ceremony to recognise the achievements of women in franchising, and offers a number of free services for females looking for advice and guidance in the world of the franchise industry.

Currently, EWIF has over 130 members, with their number rapidly growing, and Fantastic Services becoming the latest organisation to join.

Fantastic Services is an international property maintenance services provider based in London, UK. The company was founded in 2009 and since then has developed over 25 high-end services suitable for both domestic and commercial property owners. With a focus on innovation and technology, Fantastic Services has shown itself to be a fast-growing franchisor as well there are over 400 franchise units across the UK, the USA, and Australia. The company recently launched a Master Franchise development programme with a feasible goal of reaching other international locations.

Becoming a member of Encouraging Women into Franchising is a great way of showing that Fantastic Services is pro-gender equality and believes women can be as great franchise owners and partners as men. The company strives to support and add to the constantly growing number of young female business owners who join and invest in the franchise industry.

As part of its commitment to support female in franchising and female business owners, Fantastic Services is working closely with Women in Business and will be attending the exhibition in Farnborough later this year.

The property services business sector in the UK is a £163 billion industry and it is hungry like never before for reliable service providers. Statistics show that the annual growth for the last 5 years is 3.56%. At the moment, around 1.2 million people are employed in that sector.

Fantastic Services is one of the leading service providers in London, the North West and the South East. With 25+ services in their portfolio, they are easily the "one-stop shop" for all home, garden, and office needs. Currently, about 300 franchise partners and nearly 2,000 technicians operate under the brand name in the UK alone. Over 300 branded vehicles cross the streets of London.

