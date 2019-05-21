Nasdaq Copenhagen has given the below observation status: ISIN Navn DK0010305077 Small Cap Danmark Small Cap Danmark is given observation status, because Strategic Investments A/S has decided to launch a takeover bid to the shareholders of Small Cap Danmark A/S to acquire the entire share capital of Small Cap Danmark A/S. According to rule 2.7 in Rules for issuers of shares the exchange may decide to place a company's shares or other securities in the observation segment. We refer to the company's announcement of 21 May 2019. ________________________________________________________________________________ For further information please contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=726107