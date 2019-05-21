Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2019) - The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3) is pleased to announce that Urban Juve products have shipped to China for sale through luxury PopSquare kiosk, which will rotate through six different high traffic destinations in Hong Kong. This first shipment of products is not material but it will allow for direct and efficient e-commerce fulfillment as Urban Juve expands into the Asian market.

Earlier this year, Yield Growth entered into an agreement with consultant Pontier Services to offer Urban Juve luxury wellness products through China's most popular messaging app, WeChat, which has more than one billion monthly active users worldwide. Purchases can soon be made through Alipay and WeChat Pay, the two most popular mobile payment methods among Chinese shoppers. At the same time, a branded WeChat mini-program will launch, which allows customers to fully interact and engage with Urban Juve and purchase products directly through WeChat, anticipated to launch in a few weeks. Pontier is also creating a beautifully customized Urban Juve PopSquare kiosk, where shoppers can experience the products in person.

The PopSquare kiosk is equipped with advanced technology that enhances the shopping experience. A combination of big data, facial recognition, data fusion and machine learning will support increased sales, deeper analytics and enhanced customer service. The kiosk is able to process information from different customer touchpoints-in person and online-to create a seamless shopping experience for each individual. "The advanced technology in the PopSquare kiosk makes it possible for us to leverage data in a brick-and-mortar setting-bringing the advantages of e-commerce shopping to physical locations," explains Penny Green, CEO of Yield Growth and Urban Juve. "In effect, we're creating a unified experience across every point of purchase."

The PopSquare kiosk will launch in T.O.P. Mall, with subsequent stops at other high-traffic shopping malls and technology hubs, including Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Hong Kong Science Park, Park Yoho, Cyberport and Olympian City Mall. Urban Juve products harness the ancient healing power of Ayurveda, and contain the highest-quality ingredients including hemp root oil, which is extracted through Urban Juice's proprietary process. Eleven products will be available in China, including Align, Balance and Vitalize Face Mists, Moisturizers and Daily Ritual Oils, and Anti-aging Serum and Lip Balm.

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. is disrupting the global wellness market, worth $4.2 trillion according to the Global Wellness Institute, by connecting ancient healing with modern sciences and technology, and selling hemp- and cannabis-infused products to mainstream luxury consumers. The Yield Growth management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, M·A·C Cosmetics, Skechers, Best Buy, Aritzia, Coca-Cola and Pepsi Corporation. Its consumer brand, Urban Juve, signed over 100 retail locations to sell its products in North America and is launching e-commerce in China next month through Wechat. It has signed a sales and marketing alliance with the world's largest online beauty community ipsy.

Key ingredients in these products include Cannabis Sativa hemp root extract, created using Urban Juve's proprietary, patent-pending extraction technology. Urban Juve has also filed 12 patent applications in the United States. Through its subsidiaries, Yield Growth is commercializing over 200 beauty and wellness cannabis products and has multiple revenue streams including licensing, services and product sales.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Penny Green, President & CEO

Kristina Pillon, Investor Relations

invest@yieldgrowth.com

1-833-514-BOSS 1-833-514-2677

1-833-515-BOSS 1-833-515-2677

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.



Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward looking statements") under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing, intellectual property protection, and sale of, and demand for, Urban Juve, UJ Topicals, UJ Beverages and UJ Edibles products, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capital markets. Yield Growth cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements provided by Yield Growth, as such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actual results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Yield Growth expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44902