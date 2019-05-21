Not a Travel Club, a Website that Features Travel Reports and Tips, is Officially Launched

At Not a Travel Club, People From Around the World are Encouraged to Share their Travel Experiences

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2019 / The founder of Not a Travel Club (NaTC), a website that is devoted to featuring travel reports and tips from people from all across the world, is pleased to announce the launch of the new site.

To check out the new website and learn how to be a contributor to Not a Travel Club, please visit https://notatravelclub.com/become-a-contributor.

As a spokesperson noted, the founder of Not a Travel Club has lived in three countries, has vacationed in over a dozen and is determined to triple or quadruple that number in the next several years. As a huge fan of traveling, he knows there are plenty of other people who feel the same sense of excitement when going on vacation.

The founder of the site also understands that many people who enjoy seeing the world are always on the lookout for words of wisdom from fellow travelers. This inspired him to create and launch Not a Travel Club, and allow people to share their experiences and travel tips, along with provide visitors to the site with helpful information about a variety of travel-related topics.

For example, even though NaTC launched just recently, the educational blogs are already creating quite a positive buzz with visitors to the site. For example, a blog titled "Domestic vs. International Travel: What's Different?" is already very popular with people who like to travel and are curious about this topic.

"The goal of this site is to share travel tips, tricks, and experiences so that you can plan your next trip strategically. Find out how to maximize your fun while saving money on travel and accommodations," the founder noted, adding that by contributing to the Not a Travel Club community, travelers will gain the ability to reach new people and share their experiences with them.

About Not a Travel Club:

The goal of Not a Travel Club is not just for one person to share their travel experiences, but for many people to join in. One person can only spend so much time on the road, visit so many countries, stay at so many hotels, eat at so many restaurants, and try so many activities. But, when multiple people contribute, the world becomes a much smaller place. For more information, please visit https://notatravelclub.com

Contact:

Clayton Duncan

admin@rocketfactor.com

(949) 555-2861

SOURCE: Not a Travel Club

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/546030/Not-a-Travel-Club-a-Website-that-Features-Travel-Reports-and-Tips-is-Officially-Launched