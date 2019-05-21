CipherLoc Corporation: Cipherloc Appoints Gino J. Mauriello as Chief Financial Officer

Cipherloc Appoints Gino J. Mauriello as Chief Financial Officer

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2019 / Cipherloc Corporation (OTCQB: CLOK), a provider of highly secure, quantum-safe data protection technology, today announced the appointment of Gino J. Mauriello as Chief Financial Officer effective May 19, 2019. Mr. Mauriello will report to CEO Michael De La Garza and be responsible for Cipherloc's corporate finance functions. Mauriello replaces Jim Sullivan, who resigned as CFO on May 16, 2019, while within a contractual 90-day review period.

Mr. Mauriello is a Certified Public Accountant and has run his own CPA firm since 2003, concentrating on tax and audit work for individuals and corporations. He previously served as a Director and CFO for Cipherloc during 2016 and 2017. He is currently Cipherloc's controller, managing accounting entry and working with the outside auditors in preparing statements. He is a 1999 graduate in Accounting from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

"We are delighted to have Gino expand his role at Cipherloc as we continue to move forward toward commercialization and revenue expansion," said Michael DeLaGarza, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "His deep experience in managing our books will enable him to swiftly step into the role of CFO as we focus on both commercial and government rollouts ahead."

Said Mr. Mauriello, "There has never been a more exciting opportunity than today for Cipherloc. The company is advancing multiple commercial implementations and deeply engaged with government and military sector parties seeking this exciting and innovative security and encryption technology. We are excited to scale the business and continue to enhance our governance initiatives and internal controls to support the company as it moves into this new and exciting stage."

