Rockefeller Capital Management today announced that its asset management business, Rockefeller Asset Management, is now offering its long-standing equity investment capabilities that fully integrate Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) research to European investors with the launch of a UCITS regulated fund structure. The first UCITS funds, seeded by prominent, long-term European institutional investors, are the Rockefeller Global ESG Equity Fund and the Rockefeller U.S. ESG Equity Fund (the "Funds"). The Funds are available to institutional and retail investors, featuring a founders' share class for larger early-stage investors, and are available for passporting into many European countries.

With investment roots in the U.S. dating back over 135 years and more than 30 years of experience in global equity investing, Rockefeller is a pioneer in combining a global investment view with a framework of rigorous fundamental research that incorporates ESG analysis. Rockefeller's history with sustainability and impact investing dates back to the 1970s when several of the Firm's patrons contended that investment decisions have environmental, social and financial dimensions. Today, a core differentiator of Rockefeller's investment approach is its well-established practice of shareholder engagement that seeks to drive long-term value creation across portfolios, while improving ESG standards globally. Over the years, Rockefeller Asset Management's investment team has partnered with some of Europe's largest asset owners to co-engage and create positive change in its investment holdings.

"We have long held the view that ESG integration and deep engagement can enhance alpha generation and identify risks and opportunities that traditional fundamental analysis alone may not uncover," said David Harris, Chief Investment Officer of Rockefeller Asset Management and co-portfolio manager of the Funds. "In response to market demand and a secular shift toward sustainable research as a critical part of investing, Rockefeller will enable European investors to access its strategies through commingled funds offering liquidity and regulatory oversight of the UCITS framework for the first time."

Rockefeller's Global and U.S. ESG Equity strategies are actively managed by co-portfolio managers, David Harris and Jimmy Chang, supported by a team of equity and ESG analysts based in the U.S. who have worked together over many years. The Rockefeller Global ESG Equity and Rockefeller U.S. ESG Equity strategies seek to outperform their benchmarks the MSCI ACWI-Net and Russell 3000, respectively over a full market cycle defined as 3-5 years.

Rockefeller Capital Management UCITS ICAV is an Irish collective asset-management vehicle constituted as an umbrella fund with segregated liability among sub-funds and managed by Carne Global Fund Managers (Ireland) Limited. Northern Trust's Global Fund Services business is supporting the newly-launched UCITS funds, acting as administrator, depository, custodian and transfer agent. Rockefeller Co. LLC is the distributor, Hyde Park Investment (London) and Archipelago Partners (Stockholm) are the funds' sub-distributors, and Matheson acts as legal advisor as to the Irish law.

About Rockefeller Capital Management

Rockefeller Capital Management is a leading independent, privately-owned financial services firm offering global family office, asset management and strategic advisory services to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families, institutions and corporations.

