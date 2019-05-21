Golar LNG: Interim results for the period ended 31 March 2019

Golar received a Final Notice to Proceed with the conversion, sale and subsequent operation of Golar Viking as a FSRU in Croatia. The sale is expected to generate net positive cash of approximately $40 million in 2020.

Golar and BP executed contracts for the provision of an FLNG vessel to service the Greater Tortue/Ahmeyim project offshore Mauritania and Senegal for 20 years.

After recognition of $28.4 million of unrealized Brent oil linked mark-to-market derivative instrument gains and a $34.3 million impairment charge in relation to the Golar Viking, Golar reported operating income of $28.9 million for 1Q 2019.

At a recent meeting in Bermuda, the Board decided to proceed with a spin-off of the Company's Trifuel Diesel Electric ("TFDE") LNG carrier business, subject to satisfactory market conditions, and to focus the Company's future activities primarily around FLNG and downstream assets. This will allow LNG shipping investors more direct exposure to the LNG shipping market and reposition Golar's core business toward LNG infrastructure on long-term contracts.

A 2-year extension to the Golar Tundra sale and leaseback facility was agreed and a 5-year restated and amended facility in respect of the Golar Arctic was credit approved.

As intended, First FLNG Holdings Pte. Ltd, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Keppel Corporation Limited held through Keppel Capital Holdings Pte Ltd. subscribed to 30% of the issued ordinary share capital of Gimi MS.

Financial Review

Business Performance

2019 2018 Jan-Mar Oct-Dec (in thousands of $) Vessel and other operations FLNG Total Vessel and other operations FLNG Total Total operating revenues 59,763 54,524 114,287 127,415 54,524 181,939 Vessel operating expenses (18,176 ) (13,072 ) (31,248 ) (18,407 ) (10,692 ) (29,099 ) Voyage, charterhire & commission expenses (including expenses from collaborative arrangement) (16,140 ) (360 ) (16,500 ) (40,690 ) 605 (40,085 ) Administrative expenses (12,893 ) (652 ) (13,545 ) (12,902 ) 227 (12,675 ) Project development expenses (668 ) (922 ) (1,590 ) (928 ) (3,798 ) (4,726 ) Realized gain on oil derivative instrument(2) - 2,233 2,233 - 12,419 12,419 Other operating gains (losses) 9,260 - 9,260 14,740 (1,296 ) 13,444 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 21,146 41,751 62,897 69,228 51,989 121,217 Reconciliation to operating income (loss) Unrealized gain (loss) on oil derivative instrument(2) - 28,380 28,380 - (195,740 ) (195,740 ) Depreciation and amortization (16,112 ) (12,051 ) (28,163 ) (16,244 ) (12,051 ) (28,295 ) Impairment of long-lived assets



(34,250 ) - (34,250 ) - - - Operating income/(loss) (29,216 ) 58,080 28,864 52,984 (155,802 ) (102,818 )

(2)With effect from the quarter ended September 30, 2018, we have split the line item "Realized and unrealized gain on oil derivative instrument" relating to income from the FLNG Hilli Episeyo Liquefaction Tolling Agreement into two line items, "Realized gain on oil derivative instrument" and "Unrealized (loss) gain on oil derivative instrument". The unrealized component represents a mark-to-market gain of $28.4 million (December 31, 2018: loss of $195.7 million) on the oil embedded derivative, which represents the estimate of expected receipts under the remainder of the Brent oil linked clause of the Hilli Episeyo Liquefaction Tolling Agreement. The realized component amounts to $2.2 million (December 31, 2018: $12.4 million) and represents the income in relation to the Hilli Episeyo Liquefaction Tolling Agreement receivable in cash. This presentation change has been retrospectively adjusted in prior periods.

Golar reports today 1Q 2019 ("1Q") operating income of $28.9 million compared to a $102.8 million loss in 4Q 2018 ("4Q").

Total operating revenues net of voyage, charterhire and commission expenses decreased from $141.9 million in 4Q to $97.8 million in 1Q. Of the 1Q total, $43.6 million is derived from vessel and other operations and $54.2 million is from FLNG operations.

Revenues from vessel and other operations, including management fee income, net of voyage, charterhire and commission expenses decreased by $43.1 million to $43.6 million in 1Q. China's decision to pull LNG purchases forward into 4Q18 to avoid gas shortages together with a mild winter in Asia resulted in elevated LNG inventory levels into 1Q19. Asian LNG prices dropped, Inter-basin trading opportunities disappeared and ton-miles, utilization and rates fell as a result. Fleet utilization decreased from 93% in 4Q to 51% in 1Q. Full fleet TCE1 earnings decreased from $77,600 in 4Q to $39,300 in 1Q.

In line with prior quarters, FLNG Hilli Episeyo generated operating revenues of $54.5 million including base tolling fees and amortization of pre-acceptance amounts recognized.

Vessel operating expenses at $31.2 million in 1Q were $2.1 million higher than 4Q. Most of the increase is attributable to FLNG Hilli Episeyo due to increased crew tax costs as well as additional repairs and maintenance.

At $13.5 million for the quarter, total administrative expenses were $0.9 million higher than 4Q.

Capitalization of costs incurred in relation to the BP-Kosmos FLNG project from the point of FID in December 2018 resulted in a $3.1 million reduction in project expenses from $4.7 million in 4Q to $1.6 million in 1Q.

The Brent oil linked component of Hilli Episeyo's fees generates additional annual operating cash flows of approximately $3 million for every dollar increase in Brent Crude prices between $60.00 per barrel and the contractual ceiling. Billing of this component is based on a three-month look-back at average Brent Crude prices. Amounting to $2.2 million in 1Q, the realized gain on the oil derivative instrument was down $10.2 million on 4Q. The decrease in this hire component is the result of lower oil prices, particularly during December and January.

The mark-to-market fair value of the derivative asset increased by $28.4 million during the quarter, with a corresponding unrealized gain of the same amount recognized in the income statement. The fair value increase was driven by an upward movement in the expected future market price for Brent Oil. The spot price for Brent Oil increased from $50.57 per barrel on December 31 to $68.39 on March 31 and has recovered further, to $71.97 per barrel on May 20.

Other operating gains and losses within vessel and other operations reported a 1Q gain of $9.3 million, representing a final settlement from the terminated contract for the Golar Tundra.

Depreciation and amortization at $28.2 million in 1Q was in line with the prior quarter.

On the 29th March, Golar signed contracts with LNG Hrvtska d.o.o. relating to the conversion and subsequent sale of the converted carrier Golar Viking. Although the sale is not expected to close until 4Q 2020, the transaction triggered an immediate impairment test. As the current carrying value of the vessel exceeds the price a market participant would pay for it as a carrier today, a non-cash impairment charge of $34.3 million has been recognized. The sale is expected to generate net positive cash of approximately $40 million.

Net Income Summary

2019 2018 (in thousands of $) Jan-Mar Oct-Dec Operating income (loss) 28,864 (102,818 ) Interest income 3,214 2,983 Interest expense (29,352 ) (31,251 ) Losses on derivative instruments (5,699 ) (23,605 ) Other financial items, net (1,407 ) (780 ) Income taxes (205 ) (627 ) Equity in net losses of affiliates (12,899 ) (154,089 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (24,257 ) (2,770 ) Net loss attributable to Golar LNG Limited (41,741 ) (312,957 )

In 1Q, the Company generated a net loss of $41.7 million. Key items contributing to this are summarized as follows:

A small reduction in LIBOR, 2 fewer days in the period and a $0.4m increase in capitalized interest in respect of FLNG Gimi resulted in a $1.9 million reduction in 1Q interest expense.

1Q recorded a $5.7 million loss on derivative instruments compared to a 4Q loss of $23.6 million. Most of the $17.9 million reduction in 1Q relative to 4Q is attributable to a smaller loss on the Golar shares Total Return Swap ("TRS").

The $12.9 million 1Q equity in net losses of affiliates is primarily comprised of the following: a $4.0 million loss in respect of Golar's 50% share in Golar Power; a $7.7 million loss in respect of Golar's 32% stake in Golar Partners; and a $0.4 million loss in respect of Golar's 22.5% stake in Avenir.



The 4Q loss in respect of Golar's stake in Golar Partners was substantially higher at $157.9 million following a $149.4 million impairment of the carrying value of Golar's interest in the Partnership. Further losses on interest rate swaps, which are a part of the Partnership's interest hedging program, were a major contributor to the Partnership's 1Q net loss.

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests represents external interests in the Hilli Episeyo and the finance lease variable interest entities ("VIEs").

Commercial Review

LNG Shipping

Golar recorded a 1Q TCE1 of $39,300 per day, up 9% on the $35,900 per day achieved in 1Q 2018 but down 49% on the $77,600 achieved in 4Q. This is comprised of a TCE1 of $39,100 in respect of its total TFDE fleet, and $40,100 for its two steam ("ST") vessels.

The 1Q LNG shipping market declined from strong 4Q levels in line with historic seasonality. LNG demand growth in China and other SE Asian countries was largely offset by declines in Japan and Korea due to a combination of a milder than expected winter and the re-start of several nuclear facilities. Chinese 1Q demand was up 20% up on 1Q 2018. During the quarter LNG prices reached 3-year lows, which eliminated inter-basin trading opportunities. At quarter end, LNG was trading at around 6% of Brent, well below energy parity. Atlantic basin cargoes from the US and Russia into Europe doubled by volume compared to 1Q 2018. With these additional volumes remaining in Europe, ton-miles and shipping rates continued to fall throughout the quarter, with spot TFDE and ST rates reaching $40,000 and $24,000 respectively by the end of March. The recently introduced tariffs for US LNG into China have also limited US export volumes into China.

Shipping rates achieved so far in 2Q 2019 have been weaker than 1Q but rates and activity have now commenced their seasonal recovery. The strong contango in the gas market with forward prices of $9mmbtu being quoted for December 2019 give solid support to an improved shipping market. The 2019 vessel demand growth of 15% is expected against supply growth of 9%. Further vessel demand growth of 14% is expected in 2020 with supply growth again lagging at 9%. This reinforces our belief that LNG shipping will enter a period of structural shortage for the next few years.

Leading brokers continue to forecast a 10+ vessel shortfall at the end of 2019, increasing to more than 20 at the end of 2020. Rates are expected to reflect this from 2H 2019 and remain strong for the next two years. This has resulted in an increase in requests for medium to long-term charterers. Golar has recently concluded several charters with oil and gas majors and large LNG charterers. These charters are based on index-linked rates and secure full utilization of the chartered vessels.

At its recent meeting in Bermuda, the Board made a decision to proceed with a spin-off of the Company's TFDE LNG carrier business, subject to satisfactory market conditions, and to focus the Company's future activities primarily around FLNG and downstream assets. This will allow LNG shipping investors more direct exposure to the LNG shipping market and reposition Golar's core business toward LNG infrastructure on long-term contracts. Golar are in talks with other owners of similar tonnage to join the new shipping company and have discussed with Golar Power exchanging one of their LNG carriers for the FSRU Golar Tundra. Management of Golar's vessels will remain with Golar Management Norway AS. Assuming the joint structure proceeds as planned, Golar's direct exposure to the carrier market will then be limited to one modern steam turbine vessel, Golar Arctic, with Golar Viking contracted to be sold in 2020 post FSRU conversion.

Golar Partners (a non-consolidated affiliate of Golar LNG)

The Partnership reported a 1Q net loss of $15.0 million as a result of further mark-to-market interest rate swap losses, scheduled winter downtime for the FSRU Igloo and additional idle time for the spot traded LNG carrier Golar Mazo, partly offset by commissioning hire billed in respect of the FSRU Golar Freeze from 11 January.

The FSRU Golar Igloo completed its scheduled 5-year drydock during the Kuwait winter downtime period ahead of commencing its 6th annual regas season on February 25. The vessel will remain in service until December 31 with potential for a further contract extension later in the year via a tendering process.

With respect to the Partnership's ships, charterers of the carrier Golar Grand exercised the first of their one-year extension options. The option rate between May 2019 and May 2020 will represent a material improvement on the initial 2-year rate. This will be partly offset by reduced utilization of the Golar Maria and Golar Mazo in the spot market.

By virtue of its 50% interest in Hilli Episeyo's common units, the Partnership is entitled to 50% of the net earnings of Hilli Episeyo attributable to common unit holders. The Partnership received a dividend in 1Q amounted to $3.0 million.

Distribution coverage1 for 1Q each year is typically low as a result of the scheduled Golar Igloo winter downtime. This remains the case for 2019 where distribution coverage1 fell from 1.2 in 4Q to 1.01 in 1Q. A full quarter's contribution to adjusted EBITDA1 from both FSRU Golar Igloo and FSRU Golar Freeze partly offset by more volatile near-term earnings in respect of carriers Golar Maria and Golar Mazo is expected to result in a solid improvement to 2Q 2019 distribution coverage.

FLNG

FLNG Hilli Episeyo continues to achieve 100% commercial uptime. By early May Hilli Episeyo had satisfied its first 1.2 million tons of production, which is expected to result in the release of approximately $29.0 million of letter of credit ("LC") cash to 2Q 2019 liquidity. Detailed discussions continue with field operator Perenco with respect to the logistics and timing of increasing both the vessel's utilization and potentially materially increasing the overall duration of the contract term. These discussions remain on track to conclude before the end of this year.

On February 26, a 100% owned Golar subsidiary, Gimi MS entered into an agreement with BP for the charter of an FLNG unit, Gimi, for a 20-year period expected to commence in 2022. On April 16, Keppel subscribed to 30% of the ordinary share capital of Gimi MS. Total conversion works for FLNG Gimi are expected to cost approximately $1.3 billion, excluding financing costs. Annual contracted revenues less forecasted operating costs of approximately $215 million are expected, equivalent to a total forecasted Contract Earnings Backlog1 of $4.3 billion, of which Golar's 70% share is expected to be $3.0 billion.

The Gimi chartering contract with BP has been signed and the conversion contract with Keppel Shipyard is now effective. Financing has been secured, the first yard installment has been paid and the project is proceeding according to schedule.

A term sheet expected to form the basis of a shareholders agreement has also been agreed with respect to the US Gulf of Mexico "Delfin LNG" project. Discussions with potential off-takers continue.

The successful commencement of Hilli Episeyo has led to a significant pipeline of new FLNG opportunities. Investors should however be cognizant of the time it takes to execute FLNG opportunities. In most cases FLNG projects include large upstream development processes and material governmental interaction linked to permits, taxation and government participation. The strong cashflows from these projects makes them attractive financing prospects after commencement of operations however pre-delivery construction financing remains capital intensive.

Golar is working actively with yards, equipment providers and financial institutions to develop a design, reduce the capital requirements and to identify a commercial model where our FLNG business becomes more scalable. These developments are all based on the successful technical experience we have gained from the Hilli and Gimi projects.





Golar Power (50/50 Golar/Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners non-consolidated downstream joint venture)

Construction of the Sergipe power plant remains on track for commencement of operations on January 1, 2020. The power station is now nearing mechanical completion and pre-commissioning of selected systems has commenced in anticipation of first firing of the gas turbines in early July. Transmission lines from the substation to the grid were connected on May 3 and the FSRU Nanook with its commissioning cargo is ready for hook-up to the mooring.

Golar's share of expected annual contracted revenues less forecasted operating expenses from the fully financed Sergipe power project and Golar Nanook FSRU is around $99 million assuming a BRL/USD exchange rate of 3.7, regardless of whether power is dispatched or not.

As indicated in February, Golar Power commenced a strategic review during the quarter. Following the initial phase of this review, the Board of Golar Power has deferred any decision on a potential IPO until 2020. Golar Power will now capitalize on its local presence by focusing on the downstream small-scale LNG market in Brazil. Successful development of these opportunities can generate a material contribution to Golar Power's earnings in 2020 and 2021. The main focus of the small-scale distribution model is to replace diesel, LPG and fuel-oil with LNG. The market in Brazil is large with diesel consumption equivalent to approximately 40mtpa of LNG demand.

The excess capacity of Golar Nanook is key to developing these opportunities. Nanook has excess throughput capacity of up to approximately 200 million mmbtu per annum over and above what must be reserved for full dispatch at the power station. This represents approximately two thirds of the vessels capacity.

Assuming a spread of USD $1.00 p/mmbtu can be captured for this open capacity, this would lead to approximately USD $100 million in additional adjusted EBITDA per annum1 for Golar Power. By integrating further downstream this margin can be materially increased. Golar Power has received a number of expressions of interest from potential customers and the level of interest has provided the confidence to move ahead. In the event that not all the capacity is used by small-scale development, there is still the potential for Sergipe expansion. The downstream distribution model created by virtue of Golar Power's interest in FSRU Nanook is characterized by capital expenditure/adjusted EBITDA1 multiples of around 2-3 times, and also by a short period between investment and commencement of cashflow.

The Government of Brazil has made a clear strategic commitment to use LNG as a cheaper and cleaner energy source. The diesel riots of 2018 and a consequent desire to reduce dependence on diesel are a key driver behind this.

This model can be repeated at other locations in Brazil including Barcarena and Santa Catarina where Golar Power has already received initial licenses for the establishment of terminals and FSRUs. The fact that Golar has prompt FSRUs available increases its ability to capitalize on these opportunities in the short term. Noteworthy is the fact that neither of these initiatives are dependent on Golar Power securing further power provision capacity.

Avenir (22.5% interest in LNG small-scale venture, a non-consolidated affiliate)

Good progress is being made with Avenir's HIGAS terminal in Sardinia. Tank bases are complete, tank construction is underway and commissioning is scheduled for August 2020. Evidence of physical progress is generating interest from potential local customers. Avenir is also working on a significant demand for a new industrial plant in the south of the island starting up at the end of 2020. Further afield, active customer interest in bunkering and small-scale power has also been noted.

As a result of better functionality and cost, two 7,500cbm shipbuilding contracts with Sinopacific were recently signed to replace Avenir's contract for two similar vessels at Keppel. Although there have been several requests to charter Avenir's vessels at attractive rates these assets are viewed more as strategic tools that allow it to become an integrated LNG distributer. Opportunities to this end are preferred.

The value of Golar's Avenir shares has, since the offering last year, increased by 75%.

Financing Review

Golar's total current cash position as at March 31 was $690.3 million (including long-term restricted cash), of which $212.7 million was unrestricted. Included within restricted cash is $174.8 million relating to lessor-owned VIEs and $175.0 million relating to the Hilli Episeyo LC. Of the $175.0 million restricted cash securing the Hilli Episeyo LC, approximately $29.0 million is expected to be released to free cash in 2Q 2019. Sale of the converted Golar Viking is expected to add a further $40 million to liquidity in 2020. A further $85 million is expected to be released from the Hilli LC in 2021.

On April 16, Gimi MS, a 70% owned subsidiary of Golar, received a firm $700 million underwritten financing commitment for the FLNG Gimi. Available during construction, the financing has a tenor of 7-years post commercial operation date ("COD") and a 12-year amortization profile. Interest payable on the facility will be the aggregate of LIBOR plus a margin of 400bps during construction, reducing to LIBOR plus 300bps post COD.

A 2-year extension to the Golar Tundra sale and leaseback facility has been agreed and a 5-year restated and amended facility in respect of the Golar Arctic has been credit approved.

Golar's contractual debt1 including 100% of Hilli Episeyo as at March 31 was $2.6 billion. Golar's adjusted net debt1 was $2.2 billion.

Included within the $924.5 million current portion of long-term debt and short-term debt on the Balance Sheet is $745.3 million relating to lessor-owned VIE subsidiaries that Golar is required to consolidate in connection with 8 sale and leaseback financed vessels, including the Hilli Episeyo.