North Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2019) - Aurora Solar Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ACU) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a repeat order to supply a major China-based manufacturer of high-efficiency PERC solar cells. This new volume order is for fifteen DM-110e measurements systems. The systems will be shipped in June/July 2019.

"We are pleased to have been awarded significant follow-on business from one of the largest solar cell manufacturers in the industry," said Gordon Deans, Aurora's Chief Executive Officer. "This continuing order stream is indicative of both the renewed growth in the Chinese solar manufacturing market, and the fit of our business strategy and products for manufacturers focused on cost-effective high yield PV cell production," he continued.

Aurora's DM-110e was launched as a less expensive version of our DM product line, to address the price-sensitive market for the automation of manual sheet resistance measurements. The DM-100e is typically used by manufacturers for more limited testing after diffusion and, like all of our DM products, is a reliable non-contact system that prevents cell damage during testing, while providing high measurement accuracy and excellent repeatability.

About Aurora Solar Technologies:

Aurora's mission is to deliver exceptional results to the photovoltaic industry through measurement, visualization and control of critical processes during solar cell manufacturing. We measure and map the results of critical cell fabrication processes, providing real-time visualization of material properties, cell parameters and production tool performance. Our products provide process engineers and production-line operators with the means to rapidly detect, analyze and correct process excursions, limit variations, and optimize processes, thereby increasing yield and profits. We are creating the quality control standard for the global photovoltaic manufacturing industry. For more information, Aurora's website is located at www.aurorasolartech.com.

