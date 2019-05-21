Presentation will be Thursday May 30, 2019 at the Convene Meeting Center in New York, NY

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2019) - Versus Systems Inc. (CSE: VS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) (FSE: BMVA) ("Versus Systems" or the "Company") announces that Matthew Pierce, CEO, will be presenting at the Ladenburgh Thalmann Technology Expo on May 30th at the Convene Meeting Center in New York, New York.

"In 2019 Versus Systems has expanded our game and prizing partners leveraging our WINFINITE platform and has been awarded our first patent. We are excited to share our progress and financial results with attendees of the Ladenburg Thalmann Technology Expo," said Matthew Pierce, Founder and CEO of Versus Systems. "The WINFINTE platform is providing real-world prizes to gamers, connecting brands with players while driving engagement for our partners, and we couldn't do it without our investors."

Matthew Pierce and Craig Finster, Versus Systems' CEO and CFO, will be available to provide an update on the Company and its current business opportunities. The Company will also conduct one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day. To register for the conference and for one-on-one meetings, please contact your Ladenburg Thalmann representative or visit https://conference.ladenburg.com/.

Ladenburg Thalmann 2019 Technology Expo

Thursday, May 30, 2019

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET

Convene Meeting Center

101 Park Avenue

New York, NY 10178

Watch the livestream at 9:30 a.m. ET here:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2068/30586

About Ladenburg Thalmann

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. is a publicly-traded diversified financial services company based in Miami, Florida. Ladenburg's subsidiaries include industry-leading independent advisory and brokerage (IAB) firms Securities America, Triad Advisors, Securities Service Network, Investacorp and KMS Financial Services, as well as Premier Trust, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Highland Capital Brokerage, a leading independent life insurance brokerage company and full-service annuity processing and marketing company, and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., an investment bank which has been a member of the New York Stock Exchange for over 135 years. The company is committed to investing in the growth of its subsidiaries while respecting and maintaining their individual business identities, cultures, and leadership. For more information, please visit www.ladenburg.com.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems, Inc. has developed WINFINITE - a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows game publishers and developers to offer in-game prizing across various platforms including mobile, console, PC games, and streaming media. Brands pay to place products in-game via WINFINITE, and gamers compete for those prizes. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com.

For more information on Versus Systems' new platform, WINFINITE, visit www.versussystems.com or visit Versus Systems official YouTube channel.

For Versus Systems, contact:



Matthew Pierce

press@versussystems.com

(424) 242-4150

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44904