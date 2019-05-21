The Diverse Income Trust plc



It is announced that at the close of business on 20 May 2019, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Miton Asset Management Limited, is:



With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:



Including current period revenue to 20 May 2019 95.26p per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 93.06p per ordinary share







21 May 2019



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45