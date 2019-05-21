Working towards tech competence is now even simpler

As a volunteer-led organization we believe in responding to the needs of a legal industry that is changing fast. After much discussion with our members and our peers, the non-profit membership organization LTC4 is changing too!

No need to join LTC4 or pay an annual membership fee. Law firms, law schools and legal departments can now purchase core competencies individually. After signing the License Agreement and purchasing just the Learning Plan/s they need, organizations will still benefit from becoming part of a global network of their peers with all that brings sharing ideas, issues and solutions with others; attending meetings and webinars; plus working with our vendor and training provider community. LTC4 Certification, one of the most important benefits showing clients the organization's commitment to technology competence, is still available for each competency.

With the change in the business model, LTC4 has also changed its website (www.ltc4.org). It now features an online shop where an organization can purchase and download the Learning Plans quickly with less initial spend.

Each Learning Plan purchase includes the Certification Pre-Check and 2 Certification applications

The LTC4 Core Competencies were developed by legal for legal setting the global standard for legal technology proficiency and working for a future where all legal professionals use technology efficiently and can prove it to their clients and their peers.

For more information please contact: info@ltc4.org and view https://youtu.be/rIOb_pFkNhU

