Digital Guardian today announced it will be partnering closely with "Friends of Objective-See," a program designed to safeguard macOS users from malicious attacks by providing security tools, as well as sponsoring the Objective-See conference: Objective by the Sea (OBTS), the world's only Mac security conference. OBTS will take place at the Le Méridien Beach Plaza, in Monte Carlo, Monaco, France from June 1-June 2, 2019.

Objective-See was created by world renowned Mac security researcher, Patrick Wardle, with the intent of sharing free security tools that Patrick uses to secure his macOS environment. "Friends of Objective-See" extends Patrick's vision and purpose by supporting security researchers and experts dedicated to working together to improve macOS protection in the broader Mac community.

"By leveraging Objective-See's resources, Mac users can be both informed of potential threats as well as have the proper tools to prevent attacks, detect malware and remediate infections," said Patrick Wardle. "Digital Guardian has been a longtime supporter of my research and work, and the larger Mac community. And now by officially joining 'Friends of Objective-See,' as a full sponsor of the 'Objective by the Sea' Mac Security Conference, the company is bolstering their commitment even further to secure macOS users across the globe!"

Since its inception, Digital Guardian has been committed to delivering the highest level of protection for Mac users, especially in the areas of data loss prevention and endpoint detection and response.

"The adoption for macOS is increasing at a steady rate year over year in enterprises across all industries as well as government agencies and educational organizations," said Constance Stack, Chief Strategy Officer, Digital Guardian. "As adoption increases, so do the number of threats and infection vectors. Digital Guardian is very pleased to join 'Friends of Objective-See' and contribute to increasing security for the broader Mac community."

