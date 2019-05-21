From flawless CGI lifestyle content to 3D models for real-time design, Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality, retailers can now create a 3D model once and reuse it everywhere.

Today Marxent, the leading 3D visualization platform company for furniture and kitchen cabinet retailers and Decod, the European leader in CGI lifestyle imagery, announced a partnership to convert Decod's photo-realistic CGI 3D lifestyle images into assets for Marxent's real-time 3D Room Designer, Augmented Reality, and Virtual Reality applications.

With Marxent's recent expansion into the United Kingdom and France, the partnership offers an efficient and innovative approach to serving European retailers. Going forward, retailers who work with Decod will be able to convert any CGI 3D model into a real-time 3D model for use with Marxent applications, providing significant cost savings along with content consistency.

"We're already working with some of Europe's most respected retail brands and they expect a lot from the 3D content we deliver. Reusability has become critical while standards for quality and realism have remained rigorous," said Thomas Griffoin, Founder and CEO at Decod. "The partnership with Marxent allows us to ensure that Decod client assets work beautifully everywhere from print advertising and e-commerce to Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality

"People want to design the way they shop: from photos," said Beck Besecker, CEO and Co-Founder of Marxent. "Decod's CGI work is some of the finest in the industry, and this partnership allows their customers to purchase assets once and put them to use on any platform."

Decod has partnered with major retailers like Leroy Merlin, Made.com, John Lewis Partnership, DFS, Otto, and Roche Bobois. U.S.-based Marxent teamed with Macy's for the largest nationwide VR rollout in U.S. history, and also works with major European retailers to deliver premium 3D content experiences to customers however and wherever they shop.

"Decod is well-known for excellence, and we are pleased to be partnering with them as a part of our European expansion," Besecker said.

About DECOD

Decod is a home decor digital agency based in Paris, European leader in 3D modelisation and CGI for e-commerce. Decod develops B2B and B2B2C solutions for Home Furnishing, Decoration, Real Estate, Luxury and Fashion sectors. The company's strength is a unique capacity in Europe to produce a very large volume of 3D content, as well as a full range of 3D services and solutions including an integrated creative department. Decod's business extends to the United Kingdom, France, Benelux, Germany, the US and Russia. Partners include Leroy Merlin, Adeo, Made.com, TheConranShop, Yellow Korner, DFS, Harveys, Loaf, Sofa.com, John Lewis, Arlo&Jacob, Wayfair, Otto, Unibail-Rodamco, Rémy-Cointreau, Lancel, Hermès...

About MARXENT

Marxent is the leading 3D visualization platform for furniture and kitchen cabinet retailers. The most innovative retailers depend on Marxent to help them reduce returns, sell more merchandise, and enhance the customer experience. Marxent's patent-pending Photo to Floorplan feature helps customers design how they shop directly from inspirational photos. Marxent offers 3D applications for every point in the customer journey including Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, 360 Product Spins and 3D Room Designer with Photo to Floorplan. Innovative retailers and manufacturers such as Macy's, Bob's Discount Furniture, Jerome's Furniture, American Furniture Warehouse, AZEK Building Products, Macy's, and American Woodmark use Marxent's solutions. Learn more at marxent.com.

