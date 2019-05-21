Leading Certificate Authority Supports Newly Implemented EU Electronic Invoicing Regulation

GlobalSign's cloud-based Digital Signing Service makes it easy to build advanced electronic signatures that comply with 2014/55/EU

BOSTON, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GMO GlobalSign ( www.globalsign.com ), a global Certificate Authority (CA) and leading provider of identity and security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that its popular Digital Signing Service (DSS) supports 2014/55/EU, the newly implemented European Union directive regarding electronic invoicing. The directive defines a common standard for e-invoices to reduce the complexity and legal uncertainty around e-invoicing and make cross-border trade relations easier. As a result of the new regulation, which came into force on April 18, all EU public sector contracting authorities are required to receive and process e-invoices that comply with the standard.

In Europe, the need to guarantee "authenticity of origin" (i.e., the identity of the invoice issuer) and "integrity of content" (i.e., the content of the invoice has not been changed from the moment of issuance) for e-invoices was first established in EU Directive 2006/112/EC on Value Added Tax (VAT). Per the regulation, all VAT registered entities had to meet the requirement in order to maintain compliance. The "VAT Directive" specified advanced electronic signatures as one method for meeting this. Advanced electronic signatures guarantee authenticity and integrity of content by uniquely identifying the sender of the invoice, as well as creating a tamper-evident seal on the invoice contents, such that any changes made to the document after it was signed will be detectable.

"DSS provides the throughput, availability, and fault tolerance needed to support high volume electronic invoice generation. With it, we are easily able to meet the new requirements in the EU. In addition, DSS makes it easy to build advanced electronic signatures directly into existing e-invoice generation workflows without requiring significant development time, PKI expertise, hardware investment or ongoing management," said Lila Kee, General Manager, Americas, GlobalSign. "Global companies need to plan ahead and apply thought around their current invoicing standards moving forward should there be a requirement to meet cross-border standards into Europe."

To learn more about GlobalSign's electronic invoicing capabilities, visit https://www.globalsign.com/en/lp/e-invoicing-directive-dss/.

About GMO GlobalSign

GlobalSign is the leading provider of trusted identity and security solutions enabling businesses, large enterprises, cloud-based service providers and IoT innovators around the world to conduct secure online communications, manage millions of verified digital identities and automate authentication and encryption. Its high-scale PKI and identity solutions support the billions of services, devices, people and things comprising the Internet of Things (IoT). The company has offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.globalsign.com

About GMO Cloud KK

GMO Cloud K.K. (TSE: 3788) is a full-service IT infrastructure provider focused on cloud solutions. Established as a hosting company in 1996, the company has managed servers for more than 130,000 businesses and now has 6,500 sales partners throughout Japan. In February of 2011, the company launched GMO Cloud to enhance its focus on cloud-based solutions. Since 2007, the company has also grown its GlobalSign SSL security brand through offices in Belgium, U.K., U.S., China and Singapore. For more information, visit https://ir.gmocloud.com/english/

About GMO Internet Group

GMO Internet Group is an Internet service industry leader, developing and operating Japan's most widely used domain, hosting & cloud, ecommerce, security, and payment solutions. The Group also includes the world's largest online FX trading platform, as well as online advertising, Internet media, and cryptocurrency related services. GMO Internet, Inc. (TSE: 9449) is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. For more information, please visit https://www.gmo.jp/en/

Media Relations Contact:

Amy Krigman

GlobalSign

Public Relations Manager

Phone: 603-570-7091

Email: amy.krigman@globalsign.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/443588/GlobalSign_Logo.jpg