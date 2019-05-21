sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, May 21

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Royal Dutch Shell plc announces the poll results on the resolutions at its Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday May 21, 2019 at the Circustheater, Circusstraat 4, 2586 CW The Hague, The Netherlands. Resolutions 1-21 were carried and resolution 22 (Shareholder resolution) was withdrawn.

In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of all resolutions other than resolutions concerning ordinary business at the Annual General Meeting, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm

RESOLUTIONVOTES
FOR		%VOTES
AGAINST		%VOTES
TOTAL		% of ISC VOTEDVOTES
WITHHELD
1Receipt of Annual Report & Accounts4,888,788,71898.9154,067,3631.094,942,856,08160.91%33,130,377
2Approval of Directors' Remuneration Report4,357,260,29789.93488,139,30510.074,845,399,60259.71%130,596,261
3Appointment of Neil Carson4,879,143,63898.5671,436,4701.444,950,580,10861.00%25,363,428
4Reappointment of Ben van Beurden4,897,629,17399.866,881,6780.144,904,510,85160.43%71,465,739
5Reappointment of Ann Godbehere4,897,814,42399.876,444,3090.134,904,258,73260.43%71,716,441
6Reappointment of Euleen Goh4,849,735,52698.8954,482,8211.114,904,218,34760.43%71,758,225
7Reappointment of Charles O. Holliday4,751,345,45097.02145,944,1432.984,897,289,59360.34%78,687,788
8Reappointment of Catherine Hughes 4,893,051,88199.7711,201,0510.234,904,252,93260.43%71,723,808
9Reappointment of Gerard Kleisterlee4,688,091,36096.69160,664,9733.314,848,756,33359.75%127,216,800
10Reappointment of Roberto Setubal4,892,879,33999.886,080,8910.124,898,960,23060.37%77,016,200
11Reappointment of Sir Nigel Sheinwald4,891,416,37799.7512,499,4560.254,903,915,83360.43%72,018,691
12Reappointment of Linda G. Stuntz4,896,206,71499.847,951,1750.164,904,157,88960.43%71,807,931
13Reappointment of Jessica Uhl4,881,237,95399.5322,888,4070.474,904,126,36060.43%71,841,123
14Reappointment of Gerrit Zalm4,891,550,56999.7611,851,4990.244,903,402,06860.42%72,551,391
15Reappointment of Auditors4,922,753,92799.4129,308,0460.594,952,061,97361.02%23,840,636
16Remuneration of Auditors4,939,317,23599.7711,623,5260.234,950,940,76161.01%24,963,931
17Authority to allot shares4,879,436,07198.6069,044,0431.404,948,480,11460.98%27,478,481
18Disapplication of pre-emption rights*4,902,893,60399.0945,096,7600.914,947,990,36360.97%27,918,886
19Adoption of new Articles of Association*4,934,052,00999.7611,928,7220.244,945,980,73160.94%29,972,303
20Authority to purchase own shares*4,875,558,96498.5472,478,8431.464,948,037,80760.97%27,928,427
21Authority to make certain donations and incur expenditure4,656,329,55596.70158,754,0573.304,815,083,61259.33%160,870,758
22Shareholder resolution*RESOLUTION WITHDRAWN

* Special resolution

Please note that a 'vote withheld' is not a vote under English Law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'for' and 'against' a resolution.

May 21, 2019

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

Royal Dutch Shell plc

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

Shell Investor Relations

Europe: + 31 70 377 4540

United States: +1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.


