ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Result of AGM

London, May 21
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Royal Dutch Shell plc announces the poll results on the resolutions at its Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday May 21, 2019 at the Circustheater, Circusstraat 4, 2586 CW The Hague, The Netherlands. Resolutions 1-21 were carried and resolution 22 (Shareholder resolution) was withdrawn.
In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of all resolutions other than resolutions concerning ordinary business at the Annual General Meeting, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm
|RESOLUTION
|VOTES
FOR
|%
|VOTES
AGAINST
|%
|VOTES
TOTAL
|% of ISC VOTED
|VOTES
WITHHELD
|1
|Receipt of Annual Report & Accounts
|4,888,788,718
|98.91
|54,067,363
|1.09
|4,942,856,081
|60.91%
|33,130,377
|2
|Approval of Directors' Remuneration Report
|4,357,260,297
|89.93
|488,139,305
|10.07
|4,845,399,602
|59.71%
|130,596,261
|3
|Appointment of Neil Carson
|4,879,143,638
|98.56
|71,436,470
|1.44
|4,950,580,108
|61.00%
|25,363,428
|4
|Reappointment of Ben van Beurden
|4,897,629,173
|99.86
|6,881,678
|0.14
|4,904,510,851
|60.43%
|71,465,739
|5
|Reappointment of Ann Godbehere
|4,897,814,423
|99.87
|6,444,309
|0.13
|4,904,258,732
|60.43%
|71,716,441
|6
|Reappointment of Euleen Goh
|4,849,735,526
|98.89
|54,482,821
|1.11
|4,904,218,347
|60.43%
|71,758,225
|7
|Reappointment of Charles O. Holliday
|4,751,345,450
|97.02
|145,944,143
|2.98
|4,897,289,593
|60.34%
|78,687,788
|8
|Reappointment of Catherine Hughes
|4,893,051,881
|99.77
|11,201,051
|0.23
|4,904,252,932
|60.43%
|71,723,808
|9
|Reappointment of Gerard Kleisterlee
|4,688,091,360
|96.69
|160,664,973
|3.31
|4,848,756,333
|59.75%
|127,216,800
|10
|Reappointment of Roberto Setubal
|4,892,879,339
|99.88
|6,080,891
|0.12
|4,898,960,230
|60.37%
|77,016,200
|11
|Reappointment of Sir Nigel Sheinwald
|4,891,416,377
|99.75
|12,499,456
|0.25
|4,903,915,833
|60.43%
|72,018,691
|12
|Reappointment of Linda G. Stuntz
|4,896,206,714
|99.84
|7,951,175
|0.16
|4,904,157,889
|60.43%
|71,807,931
|13
|Reappointment of Jessica Uhl
|4,881,237,953
|99.53
|22,888,407
|0.47
|4,904,126,360
|60.43%
|71,841,123
|14
|Reappointment of Gerrit Zalm
|4,891,550,569
|99.76
|11,851,499
|0.24
|4,903,402,068
|60.42%
|72,551,391
|15
|Reappointment of Auditors
|4,922,753,927
|99.41
|29,308,046
|0.59
|4,952,061,973
|61.02%
|23,840,636
|16
|Remuneration of Auditors
|4,939,317,235
|99.77
|11,623,526
|0.23
|4,950,940,761
|61.01%
|24,963,931
|17
|Authority to allot shares
|4,879,436,071
|98.60
|69,044,043
|1.40
|4,948,480,114
|60.98%
|27,478,481
|18
|Disapplication of pre-emption rights*
|4,902,893,603
|99.09
|45,096,760
|0.91
|4,947,990,363
|60.97%
|27,918,886
|19
|Adoption of new Articles of Association*
|4,934,052,009
|99.76
|11,928,722
|0.24
|4,945,980,731
|60.94%
|29,972,303
|20
|Authority to purchase own shares*
|4,875,558,964
|98.54
|72,478,843
|1.46
|4,948,037,807
|60.97%
|27,928,427
|21
|Authority to make certain donations and incur expenditure
|4,656,329,555
|96.70
|158,754,057
|3.30
|4,815,083,612
|59.33%
|160,870,758
|22
|Shareholder resolution*
|RESOLUTION WITHDRAWN
* Special resolution
Please note that a 'vote withheld' is not a vote under English Law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'for' and 'against' a resolution.
May 21, 2019
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
Royal Dutch Shell plc
