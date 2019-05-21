ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Result of AGM

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Royal Dutch Shell plc announces the poll results on the resolutions at its Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday May 21, 2019 at the Circustheater, Circusstraat 4, 2586 CW The Hague, The Netherlands. Resolutions 1-21 were carried and resolution 22 (Shareholder resolution) was withdrawn.

In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of all resolutions other than resolutions concerning ordinary business at the Annual General Meeting, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm

RESOLUTION VOTES

FOR % VOTES

AGAINST % VOTES

TOTAL % of ISC VOTED VOTES

WITHHELD 1 Receipt of Annual Report & Accounts 4,888,788,718 98.91 54,067,363 1.09 4,942,856,081 60.91% 33,130,377 2 Approval of Directors' Remuneration Report 4,357,260,297 89.93 488,139,305 10.07 4,845,399,602 59.71% 130,596,261 3 Appointment of Neil Carson 4,879,143,638 98.56 71,436,470 1.44 4,950,580,108 61.00% 25,363,428 4 Reappointment of Ben van Beurden 4,897,629,173 99.86 6,881,678 0.14 4,904,510,851 60.43% 71,465,739 5 Reappointment of Ann Godbehere 4,897,814,423 99.87 6,444,309 0.13 4,904,258,732 60.43% 71,716,441 6 Reappointment of Euleen Goh 4,849,735,526 98.89 54,482,821 1.11 4,904,218,347 60.43% 71,758,225 7 Reappointment of Charles O. Holliday 4,751,345,450 97.02 145,944,143 2.98 4,897,289,593 60.34% 78,687,788 8 Reappointment of Catherine Hughes 4,893,051,881 99.77 11,201,051 0.23 4,904,252,932 60.43% 71,723,808 9 Reappointment of Gerard Kleisterlee 4,688,091,360 96.69 160,664,973 3.31 4,848,756,333 59.75% 127,216,800 10 Reappointment of Roberto Setubal 4,892,879,339 99.88 6,080,891 0.12 4,898,960,230 60.37% 77,016,200 11 Reappointment of Sir Nigel Sheinwald 4,891,416,377 99.75 12,499,456 0.25 4,903,915,833 60.43% 72,018,691 12 Reappointment of Linda G. Stuntz 4,896,206,714 99.84 7,951,175 0.16 4,904,157,889 60.43% 71,807,931 13 Reappointment of Jessica Uhl 4,881,237,953 99.53 22,888,407 0.47 4,904,126,360 60.43% 71,841,123 14 Reappointment of Gerrit Zalm 4,891,550,569 99.76 11,851,499 0.24 4,903,402,068 60.42% 72,551,391 15 Reappointment of Auditors 4,922,753,927 99.41 29,308,046 0.59 4,952,061,973 61.02% 23,840,636 16 Remuneration of Auditors 4,939,317,235 99.77 11,623,526 0.23 4,950,940,761 61.01% 24,963,931 17 Authority to allot shares 4,879,436,071 98.60 69,044,043 1.40 4,948,480,114 60.98% 27,478,481 18 Disapplication of pre-emption rights* 4,902,893,603 99.09 45,096,760 0.91 4,947,990,363 60.97% 27,918,886 19 Adoption of new Articles of Association* 4,934,052,009 99.76 11,928,722 0.24 4,945,980,731 60.94% 29,972,303 20 Authority to purchase own shares* 4,875,558,964 98.54 72,478,843 1.46 4,948,037,807 60.97% 27,928,427 21 Authority to make certain donations and incur expenditure 4,656,329,555 96.70 158,754,057 3.30 4,815,083,612 59.33% 160,870,758 22 Shareholder resolution* RESOLUTION WITHDRAWN

* Special resolution

Please note that a 'vote withheld' is not a vote under English Law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'for' and 'against' a resolution.

May 21, 2019

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

Royal Dutch Shell plc

