After a power purchase agreement for a 125 MW solar project was announced in February, similar deals appear to be cropping up. Danish PV analysts, however, warn of the potential risks of such a model and say the green commitments of big electricity consumers may not be enough to spur growth in the segment.On February 13, Danish clothing company Bestseller announced it was partnering with independent power producer Better Energy for the construction of a 125 MW solar facility to power its operations. In its annual report for 2018, Better Energy said the project was ordered by Bestseller's parent ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...