The global truck bedliners market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global truck bedliners market is the rising uptake of spray-on bedliners. Although spray-on bedliners are costlier than drop-in counterparts, they are growing in popularity because they offer more performance parameters. Spray-on bedliners are made of aliphatic compounds, which do not fade easily. Moreover, spray-on bedliners are highly reliable and durable, because of which they can be used to cover additional portions of rear bumper or rear fender. They can also enhance the visual appeal of a vehicle, which can improve its resale value. The customized design and application capabilities of spray-on bedliners make them an ideal option for truck enthusiasts and have significantly contributed towards the increased adoption of such bedliners.

As per Technavio, the increasing use of bedliner for full-exterior coating will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global truck bedliners market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global truck bedliners market: Increasing use of bedliner for full-exterior coating

While bedliners are mostly used as protection coverage for truck's bed surface, its applications have expanded, and it's now being used for full-exterior coating. A significant number of consumers are now coating pickup trucks with bedliners as it adds the rugged appearance of the pickup truck and offers armor-like protection along with a unique style. The growing popularity of full-exterior coating is encouraging vendors in the market to offer full-exterior coating services. The full-exterior coating is aimed at providing advanced off-road protection against damage while travelling through rough trails.

"Apart from the increasing use of bedliner for full-exterior coating, factors such as the advancements in drop-in bedliner manufacturing and the growing use of pure polyurea in spray-on bedliners will significantly impact the growth of the solar PV services market during the forecast period," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global truck bedliners market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global truck bedliners market by type (drop-in and spray-on) and geographic regions (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the truck bedliners market in 2018, followed by APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. In North America, utility vehicles, such as pickup trucks, sport-utility vehicles (SUVs), and crossovers dominate automobile sales. This is attributable to the enhanced versatility of such vehicles, rendering them suitable for personal and commercial activities. The high demand for these trucks results in an increase in the preference for truck accessories. Thus, the growth in the sales of pick-up trucks will drive the growth of the truck bedliners market in the region.

