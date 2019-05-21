Verisk Analytics, Inc.: Geomni UK to Offer Enhanced Solutions in the UK and throughout Europe

LEHI, Utah, May 21, 2019 - Verisk's GeoInformation Group, an award-winning provider of detailed geospatial information, is now part of Verisk's Geomni business and has been renamed Geomni UK. The addition of Geomni UK to Verisk's Geomni business will enable Geomni to offer even more competitive solutions to customers in the UK and Europe, while continuing to develop innovative products focusing on aerial imagery and machine learning.

Since it was founded in 1998, The GeoInformation Group has been at the forefront of innovation and development to extract information from high-resolution aerial imagery. The company became part of Verisk in 2016, where it has continued to create unique and valuable geospatial products. As Geomni UK, it will be a natural addition to Geomni, Verisk's primary geospatial data and remote sensing business. Geomni has a privately owned fleet of aircraft for capturing aerial imagery and is headquartered in the United States in Lehi, Utah. Geomni is a Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) business.

"We're excited to officially welcome The GeoInformation Group, now Geomni UK, into the Geomni family," said Jeff Lewis, Geomni's COO. "In the past, Geomni has focused primarily on North America. We look forward to bringing our remote sensing and machine learning technologies to the UK and Europe."

Geomni UK products include UKMap, a detailed database of Greater London; UKBuildings, a national building classification; and UKLand, a national land-use database. Customers include many blue-chip and key public sector organizations, including Transport for London, Metropolitan Police, Thames Water, and major insurers and telecom organizations.

Geomni UK data has recently been supplied to help plan 5G network rollout. In addition to its work in the UK, Geomni UK flew over the greater Paris metropolitan area in 2018 and captured vertical and oblique imagery, including the recently devastated Notre Dame Cathedral.

"Our UK customers can benefit from the significant global resources, scale, and unique technology offered by Geomni. The enhanced capabilities and resources will also allow us to expand our services to customers throughout Europe," said Seppe Cassettari, Geomni UK's managing director.

Geomni UK will attend the leading UK geospatial events during 2019 and present at this year's Verisk Vision 2019 conference in London.

About Geomni

Geomni, a Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) business, is centered around an address- and location-based database of property-related analytics. Using the latest remote sensing and machine learning technologies, Geomni gathers, stores, processes, and delivers geographic and spatially referenced information relating to residential and commercial structures. Property professionals can use the data to help determine scope of damage, discover hazards, assess risk, perform valuations, and much more. Geomni's property analytics database supports a number of critical tools that protect people, property, and financial assets. Learn more at www.geomni.com. (http://www.geomni.net./)

